Game of Thrones: The White Walkers Are Coming

OK, maybe that last one is not a likely scenario for most people. And we all know what we would really like to do if we only had hours left to live, as an army of walking dead bears down on the gates. Lust has always been a prominent theme in Game of Thrones, but never has it been so bittersweet. Arya dropped her scary ninja-assassin persona to pounce on Gendry, whose gleaming muscles have been quite conspicuous of late for a reason. Tormund Giantsbane threw his most charming leer Brienne’s way. And Dany came looking for Jon Snow (aka her nephew Aegon Targaryen) in Winterfell’s crypt, only to discover that incest is kind of a buzzkill. Not a lot happened in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”—we are still largely in set-up mode. But all that swirling emotion and heavy eye contact may have made up for it.

Alex: Like the last episode, this one seemed to be about two things: Setting the table for the conflicts that will follow next week’s Battle of Winterfell (aka Helm’s Deep 2: The Deepening) and giving us a few final moments with our favorite characters before they are wiped out. If Sam articulated the theme that the show has reluctantly embraced—that life, as fucked up as it is, is still preferable over death—the scene in which Jaime made Brienne a knight embodied it, showing the genuine bond that two vastly different characters have forged over many seasons.

But also like last week, we got a series of dutiful reunions—though the one between the very obviously doomed Theon and Sansa carried more emotional weight than I expected. A lot of the forced, awkward banter between characters felt like it belonged in an Avengers movie, where a limited amount of time and an endless number of characters combine to make unrealistic, if thematically efficient, conversation.