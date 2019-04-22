Game of Thrones: The White Walkers Are Coming

Alex: What’s happened to Tyrion is a crime, although that (awful!) scene was maybe the only not completely stupid thing he’s done in ... twenty episodes? The show has screwed Tyrion over by making his screw-ups the major engine of the plot. In any sane world, he would have been shit-canned, or at least demoted, but he’s managed to hold onto his position by virtue of the fact that he’s supposed to be smart. They’re clearly setting something up by constantly reminding—though never showing!—the viewer how smart he is. I suspect that Tyrion will do something brilliant (and probably tragic) in the final three episodes of the season.

Also, why has no one, besides Tyrion, asked Bran how he got his weird super powers? Seems like an important thing to get a handle on, given the whole “lure the Night King into the godswood” plan. Similarly, it would have been useful for Bran to tell someone this information before, you know, the day before the battle?

Ryu: I also loved how they were able, in roughly ten seconds, to peer deep into the Night King’s mind and motives and figure out the best way to beat him.

Before moving on to post-Battle of Winterfell conjecture, do we have a sense, or do we want to guess, who is going to die next week? (Besides Theon?)

Alex: Everyone?

Ryu: I’m afraid Brienne is done for.

Alex: She’s definitely a goner. Same with Grey Worm. And Theon. I wish they would put Tyrion out of his misery.

Jo: If Grey Worm and Missandei survive, they’ll found a magnificent dynasty! But they won’t. I liked it when they mutually confessed how much they hate the weather up North.

Ryu: As long as Jaime survives, I’m fine with almost everyone else dying.

So there were a few scenes that hinted at the troubles that will likely follow the Battle of Winterfell. Sansa and Dany’s budding rapprochement suddenly wilted when the former pointedly asked what would become of the North once Dany became queen. Dany, meanwhile, was alarmed to find that Jon has a superior claim to the throne. And, of course, Cersei is planning to mop up what’s left of the army up North once the army of the dead is taken care of (that is, if the show doesn’t take an unexpected turn by proclaiming victory for death and the White Walkers). Though the series has recently been cast as a battle for humanity’s survival, at its heart, it is still a game of thrones.

Jo: Hold on, we should explain the significance of Pod’s song.

As you will recall, Podrick of the magical penis closed out the episode with a song. As more intense fans than I have explained to me, it’s called “Jenny’s Song” and it’s a deep-cut reference to a plot that was cut from the TV adaptation of the books. It went like this in the show:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone Jenny would dance with her ghosts. The ones she had lost and the ones she had found. And the ones who had loved her the most. The ones who’d been gone for so very long She couldn’t remember their names They spun her around on the damp, cold stone Spun away her sorrow and pain And she never wanted to leave

“Jenny” is Jenny of Oldstones, a historical woman who married Duncan Targaryen, a hitherto-unacknowledged (I think) great-uncle of Dany’s, who sacrificed his claim to the crown for love—thus facilitating Daenerys’s or Jon’s eventual claim. That could be a harbinger of the Dany/Jon power struggle outcome: Will one sacrifice the crown for the other?

But remember, the song is not a happy celebration of Jenny and Duncan’s love: It’s a gloomy ode about dallying with ghosts in a damp and unpleasant castle filled with sorrows. Not good.

If Duncan is supposed to be Jon, in the song’s parallel, then Dany is Jenny. The song does not show her rejoicing on a throne, but moping about miserably after everybody else has died—specifically in a fire. In the book she’s lamenting the great fire at Summerhall that killed a bunch of Targaryens, including Duncan. It may be a red herring, but what Podrick’s lament foreshadows is a nasty future for the Targaryen love story, with the possible interpretation that Jon is going to, well, burn.

Ryu: This is so helpful! And here I thought it was just a rip-off of Peregrin Took’s sweet song in Lord of the Rings.