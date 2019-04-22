“Russia, If You’re Still Listening...”

Giuliani’s characterization of the Mueller report isn’t accurate, to say the least. Federal campaign-finance laws forbid campaigns from soliciting or receiving contributions from foreign citizens, governments, or organizations. Those laws also broadly define contributions to include “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value.” In the report, Robert Mueller argued that seeking or obtaining “dirt” about a rival candidate—like what Donald Trump Jr. attempted to do in the summer of 2016—could qualify as a violation under those laws and Federal Election Commission rules.

“A campaign can be assisted not only by the provision of funds, but also by the provision of derogatory information about an opponent,” Mueller wrote. “Political campaigns frequently conduct and pay for opposition research. A foreign entity that engaged in such research and provided resulting information to a campaign could exert a greater effect on an election, and a greater tendency to ingratiate the donor to the candidate, than a gift of money or tangible things of value.”

However, Mueller conceded that this prosecutorial strategy wasn’t foolproof. He noted that there was no judicial ruling that addressed a case like this, so it was “uncertain how courts would resolve those issues.” On the Trump Tower meeting in particular, Mueller laid out two reasons why he didn’t bring charges. First, the evidence didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump Jr. and the other participants had known they were breaking the law, he said. Second, campaign finance laws would only make it a felony if the “thing of value” is worth more than $25,000, and Mueller concluded that it would be hard to establish whether the potential information was worth that much. Giuliani took this as vindication on the underlying legal questions, but it’s better seen as prosecutorial caution on the special counsel’s part.