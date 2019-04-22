“Russia, If You’re Still Listening...”

“A campaign can be assisted not only by the provision of funds, but also by the provision of derogatory information about an opponent,” Mueller wrote. “Political campaigns frequently conduct and pay for opposition research. A foreign entity that engaged in such research and provided resulting information to a campaign could exert a greater effect on an election, and a greater tendency to ingratiate the donor to the candidate, than a gift of money or tangible things of value.”

However, Mueller conceded that this prosecutorial strategy wasn’t foolproof. He noted that there was no judicial ruling that addressed a case like this, so it was “uncertain how courts would resolve those issues.” On the Trump Tower meeting in particular, Mueller laid out two reasons why he didn’t bring charges. First, the evidence didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump Jr. and the other participants had known they were breaking the law, he said. Second, campaign finance laws would only make it a felony if the “thing of value” is worth more than $25,000, and Mueller concluded that it would be hard to establish whether the potential information was worth that much. Giuliani took this as vindication on the underlying legal questions, but it’s better seen as prosecutorial caution on the special counsel’s part.

Giuliani’s civic beliefs are as troubling as his legal analysis. In the Meet the Press interview, he defended the Russian government’s strategy of distributing stolen Democratic emails. “Everything they put out about Hillary Clinton was true,” he told Todd. “They didn’t make things up. They shouldn’t have stolen it. But the American people were just given more information about how deceptive, how manipulative her people and her campaign were.”

He then argued that any harm Clinton suffered from the crime committed against her by a foreign adversary is her own fault. “In other words, if the Russians had stolen the information and it showed Hillary Clinton to be just a wonderful person and everybody was fine, they were all honest, they were all terrific, it would have helped her,” he explained. “If it hurt her at all, it only hurt her because the American people got information that was gotten in the wrong way but it all was true.”

Giuliani isn’t the only Republican who’s praised the benefits of foreign meddling. The president himself has long argued that his campaign’s efforts to obtain damaging information on Clinton from the Russians was a perfectly legitimate electioneering tactic. “Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one [Donald Trump Jr.] attended in order to get info on an opponent,” he wrote on Twitter in July 2017 after the Trump Tower meeting became public knowledge. “That’s politics!” Since taking office, Trump has resisted Congress’s efforts to sanction the Russian government for its election interference and publicly endorsed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials of responsibility.

Taken altogether, Trumpworld’s message is that welcoming foreign efforts to sway American elections are neither a criminal act nor a civic sin. To Giuliani, foreign cyberattacks are a valid way for Americans to learn about his client’s political opponents. To Trump, encouraging Russian meddling in American presidential campaigns is a valid campaign strategy, and his critics are only mad they didn’t think of it first. By normalizing foreign influence campaigns in American elections, the two men are all but encouraging it to happen again.

The implications for U.S. democracy are grim. In the late eighteenth century, the Founding Fathers feared the possibility that corrupt foreign influence would subvert American institutions more than almost any other potential threat to the early republic. They worried that the nation’s future leaders would be more interested in obtaining and holding power than in sustaining the values of a healthy nation. By seeking to turn elections into a playground for foreign powers, Giuliani and Trump have proven them right.