What’s the Best Way to Keep Incendiary, Violent Content Offline?

Regardless of how Australia’s law is implemented, it could lead to complex legal disputes. What constitutes “abhorrent” speech? And to what extent can national governments exert sovereignty over our communications platforms? Zoom out and you see a liberal democracy struggling with how to respect speech rights while also protecting its citizens from harmful or inciting material promulgated on tech platforms over which they only have partial jurisdiction. How do we apply government protections to environments without borders, entirely controlled by private corporations? The answer isn’t clear, particularly since these companies style themselves as public squares, pseudo-political entities unto themselves with a responsibility to offer opportunities for (some kind of) free expression. What is clear is that we are a long way from being able even to contemplate such a law in the United States.

In the U.S., calls for regulating inciteful or violent content can run headlong into conservatives’ fears of being “deplatformed” or “shadowbanned”—terms for when a company blocks certain users. One person’s efforts to eliminate hate speech is another’s censorship. It doesn’t help that we know very little about the standards and processes that Facebook, Google, and other big tech platforms use to filter content. In the EU, at least, platforms have to publish reports twice a year on their efforts to combat hate speech. Elsewhere, the decision-making process is rather opaque, clues coming only from the occasional leak or a carefully curated tour through a content moderation facility.

The United States has few laws governing social media content. The most prominent and influential is undoubtedly Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA). Passed in 1996, Section 230 has developed its own mythology and has often been cited as the key legal underpinning for the massive unfettered growth of social media sites and other tech platforms. The law is open to some interpretation, but essentially it does two things: It prevents companies like Facebook and Twitter from being considered publishers (publishers are responsible for all content they publish by individual writers), and it offers a liability shield if companies perform voluntary, good faith efforts to moderate “objectionable” content. Essentially, it immunizes internet companies twice over, as a recent report by the Congressional Research Service noted. If the United States were to adopt an Aussie-style law promising large fines or even jail time for failure to address violent content, legislators would first have to address Section 230.