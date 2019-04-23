Elizabeth Warren, the Long-Distance Runner of the 2020 Race

Warren has given the finger to big donors—so much so that her finance director resigned in frustration late last month. She’s banking on small donors and a big ground game. And she’s broadcasting her message not in scripted bits, but in her own feisty voice—the one that called so resonantly last week for impeachment proceedings against Trump, while Bernie Sanders avoided the question, Pete Buttigieg punted, and Kamala Harris won the gold medal for mealy-mouthedness (“I think that there is definitely a conversation to be had on that subject, but first I want to hear from Bob Mueller”) before reversing course on Monday.

But nothing is edgier than Warren’s stubborn insistence on grounding her effort on—heaven help her!—big, bold, fully cooked policy proposals. At times, she’s seemed to roll them out with the same numbing frequency that Trump tweets “Witch Hunt.” And for the first few months of her campaign, the senator’s weighty and worthy ideas about financial and democratic reform fell like trees in the proverbial forest, largely unheard. Stunningly enough, the senator whom the left had begged to run in 2016 was polling in single digits for 2020.

If there’s any justice—which is, of course, always debatable—that’s about to change. Riding the plaudits she won for her impeachment stance, Warren caught fire on Monday with a canny proposal for “universal free college” and student-loan debt relief. Younger liberals, in particular, cheered the plan, which would make public college tuition-free, boost low-income kids’ prospects of matriculating, and cancel up to $50,000 in student debt for households that make less than $100,000. (Smaller benefits would go to those making up to $250,000.) Just as helpfully, in terms of her political fortunes, the idea also revived right-wing pundits’ interest in railing at Warren. “This pander will not only be incredibly costly,” Philip Klein fumed at The Washington Examiner, “but it will be a slap in the face to those who have already struggled to pay off their student loans without government assistance.”