Elizabeth Warren, the Long-Distance Runner of the 2020 Race

She’s gone a long way toward defusing those nagging doubts over the past week. Her initial response to the Mueller report was spot-on, both decisive and thoughtful. (And gloriously free of any tacked-on fundraising appeals.) On Monday night, Warren was even better when Anderson Cooper asked her about Democrats quailing at the idea of impeachment hearings because it might come at a political cost. “There is no political-inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution,” she began, sparking wild applause—and it only got better from there:

Warren easily outshone Buttigieg (who was smooth as ever) and Sanders, who played all the old folk hits, on Monday night. She leavened her answers with humor and homespun straight talk that came across as real and unforced, and bore not the slightest resemblance to the “preachy and angry” stereotype The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis summed up for the ages a few months back, when he called Warren “a combination of the horrible math teachers I endured in middle school, and a friend’s overly emotional mom.”

The only reason anyone’s ever cast Warren as “unlikable”—insert heavy sigh—has always been rooted in sexism. Nobody could say it better than Moira Donegan did in a Guardian column earlier this year: “The question of ‘likability’ as it is applied to women candidates has become a kind of cipher through which pundits, strategists and ordinary Americans discuss our collective discomfort with women in power.” But for the first month of her campaign, likability was pretty much the only story being written about her, alongside the remnants of the “Fauxahontas” flap.

For anyone who doesn’t believe the truism that women have to be considerably better than men to earn the same opportunities, the fortunes of Warren’s campaign thus far offer a fresh dose of powerful evidence. It helps explain polls like the one from New Hampshire, her neighboring state, that popped up yesterday: While Sanders led at 30, followed by Biden and Buttigieg at 18 and 15, Warren had sunk to 5 percent. That isn’t just weird; it’s downright disturbing.

Warren certainly has a steep hill to climb, even if she may have begun the ascent with her stellar performance in the past week. She’ll never match Sanders dollar-for-dollar. She can’t snap her fingers, turn into a guy, and assure anxious Democrats that she won’t get “Hillary’d” in a general election, as a town hall questioner put it. And she’s not going to stop hinging her prospects more on policy than personality or consultant-approved rhetoric. This is a candidate who will, come hell or high water, keep laying down epic poetry in an age when people can barely muster up the attention span to get through a sonnet.

But by eschewing so much of what politicos consider sound practice, Warren has given herself a potential edge, if Democrats are ultimately capable of judging their field with clear eyes: She’s running, defiantly, in a way that clearly suits her to a T. She is campaigning as her own damn self, wonky and fierce, occasionally funny and sometimes professorial. Can it possibly work in the end? Maybe not, if Democratic voters are too hopelessly shell-shocked by 2016 to “risk” picking the candidate who shows every promise of being the most consequential president in the bunch, simply because she’s a woman.

It’s early days in a long campaign, though. And we are living through a time when the old political rules not only don’t apply, but tend to backfire on their practitioners. As much as everybody talks about American voters being fed up with this, angry at that, and hopelessly divided about every last thing, what people on both sides of the partisan divide have most emphatically demonstrated in both 2016 and 2018 is that they’re sick of politicians who sound like politicians. Whatever they think of her, any fool can see that Warren is modeling the brand of politics she believes in. It might prove, in the end, to simply be an admirably doomed way to run. But you can’t actually watch her campaign and not admit that she’s awfully good at it.