Warren’s Economic Evolution Gives Her Candidacy a Unique Edge

“So my party,” Warren concluded, “was the party that at least we got half of them to stand up for working people, and that was the big change for me.”



The political nature of this conversion—Warren’s shift from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, which happened in 1996—has gotten the most attention. That’s no surprise, given Warren’s standing as a progressive, and her current position in the Democratic presidential field (often casually lumped into the “far left” with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in much of the political coverage and analysis). But it’s the shift in economic ideology, of recognizing the inherent and destructive flaws of conservative economics, that is most powerful. Warren can effectively and personally argue about how she recognized the rampant corruption in American business, and how that infected politics. Her detailed set of policy proposals—covering everything from forgiving student loan debt to breaking up “big tech”—become a kind of road map, pointing to a grander vision of reforming a system that has been dysfunctional for decades.



Donald Trump and other Republicans have worked hard to label these progressive proposals—whether they come from democratic socialist Bernie Sanders or the avowed capitalist Elizabeth Warren—as proof of a quasi-Stalinist conspiracy on the left. Though ridiculous, these attacks have forced every Democrat to take a stand. Pete Buttigieg has borrowed from Warren, calling himself a “democratic capitalist,” as she does, although he so far has not issued any semblance of a plan to make capitalism more democratic. Others, like Joe Biden, have responded to Sanders’s ascension by denigrating the rise of socialism within the party—and practically endorsing the current systemic inequality in the process. Speaking to reporters after a speech earlier this month, Biden mewled that “The definition of progressive now seems to be changing. It is are you a socialist?” while arguing that he was the real face of the party’s progressive wing. Warren, along with Sanders, are the only presidential hopefuls to articulate the U.S. economy’s innumerable flaws in any kind of coherent way; Warren is arguably the only candidate with a detailed set of prescriptions to deal with those flaws.