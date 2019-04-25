Presidential Hopefuls Work to Earn Votes at ‘She the People’ Forum

Women of color are a powerful voting bloc—but considering yesterday’s She the People Presidential Forum 2019 was the first-ever presidential candidate forum focused exclusively on women of color, it’s also apparent that they haven’t been courted with as much targeted attention as their reliable turnout should command. That women of color deserved presidential hopefuls’ undivided attention was a reality Allison continued to drive home at the top of the event. “We want to insist that whoever receives our vote and our support will govern with our deepest values and full humanity in view.” She stressed that “the stakes could not be higher,” before making the bold assertion that the candidate who best demonstrated the ability to stand with women of color on issues of importance would win the 2020 Democratic nomination and the White House.

Over three hours, in front of an enthusiastic and highly vocal audience, eight of the 19 declared Democratic candidates made their cases, fielding questions from Allison, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who served as forum moderator, and several pre-vetted attendees who appeared onstage to ask their own questions. The candidates appeared in alphabetical order from Senator Cory Booker to Senator Elizabeth Warren, with former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Representative Beto O’Rourke, and Senator Bernie Sanders in between.

Though each contender worked hard to woo the crowd, not all were successful. It was clear early on who had done their research and knew how to read the room; Harris was warmly welcomed and Warren received a standing ovation. It was just as clear who might continue to struggle with this constituency. Neither Gabbard, Klobuchar, nor Sanders connected with the audience as well as they should have.