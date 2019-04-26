The Art of Unruliness

The names of most of the characters in Saidiya Hartman’s book Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments are not familiar. They aren’t supposed to be. History rarely pays attention to the stories of “wayward” girls born into poverty, still less to their desires and dreams. Hartman’s subjects are girls and women who were part of the mass migration of African Americans to the north after Emancipation, who tried any way they could to resist being corralled into the narrow space allotted to them and called freedom.

WAYWARD LIVES, BEAUTIFUL EXPERIMENTS: INTIMATE HISTORIES OF SOCIAL UPHEAVAL by Saidiya Hartman W.W. Norton & Company, 304 pp., $28.95

Some broke through as performers, like Billie Holiday, Ethel Waters, and the once-notorious, cross-dressing cabaret performer Gladys Bentley. But the vast majority didn’t get the chance at the kind of fame that would allow them to tell their own stories. Their names survive in court records, in the ledgers of correctional facilities, taken down by sociologists as evidence of a problem. They’re the women who make up the crowd, the chorus, the riot.

Hartman’s kaleidoscopic book foregrounds the stories of young, poor black women in New York and Philadelphia in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. African Americans who fled the South in this period found that the north had its own, more insidious constraints. A woman could sit where she liked in public, but she would feel people inching away from her. There were “no visible signs on shop doors barring her entrance”; instead, she faced a constant buzz of verbal insults and rebuffs. Some landlords would rent to her, but she could expect to be charged vastly more than her substandard room was worth. Pretty much the only job open to her was domestic service, cleaning homes or clothes for white families.

The black elite was tiny, and belonging to it was a precarious business of constant behavioral monitoring. Wealth and status were no guarantee of respect: Hartman describes journalist Ida B. Wells fighting off three men who tried to forcibly remove her from the first-class train carriage she’d paid to travel in. The work of W.E.B Du Bois, whom Hartman describes here at the start of his career, a dapper Harvard-trained sociologist, provides an essential source of information on the larger swirl of semi-anonymous lives; in 1896 he spent a year and a half gathering data and stories about life in Philadelphia’s poor black community for a study aimed at identifying and understanding its particular problems, though he was disturbed by its casual sexual mores, and by the destabilizing presence of “surplus” young women, who migrated to the city and did not seem to want to settle into the safety of marriage.