The Art of Unruliness

The Bedford Hills reformatory, in the middle of the bucolic Hudson Valley, was especially notorious. It sucked up young women from the Tenderloin, Harlem, and the Lower East Side and sent them to live in segregated “cottages” where they were locked in at night. In one of a series of shocking exposés, they reported being beaten and held in isolation for the same infractions that landed them there: friendship, intimacy, love, stepping across the color line. It was all, in theory, for their own protection. They resisted the only way they knew how, by making noise. They broke furniture, yelled, and banged on the walls of their cells, making “the dangerous music of open rebellion.”

For the young women in Hartman’s book, dancing was a strike against servitude, confinement, oppression.

Despite the harshness and unpredictability of law enforcement, the young women in Hartman’s book found ways to resist. Like Holiday, plenty of girls found their way to the stage, seeking an outlet for the performance of freedom, of femininity and sexuality: Dancing was “another elaboration of the general strike” against servitude, confinement, oppression. Mabel Hampton was a talented singer and dancer, who carved out a little space for herself through her job in a Coney Island cabaret, which afforded her three rooms in a Harlem basement. A glamorous older woman taught her about sex and love, and then broke her heart. Later, in the company of a rich white girlfriend, Mabel visited the inner sanctum of the heiress A’leila Walker, daughter of Madame C.J. Walker, whose chemical treatments and powders and hot combs all the girls used to dress their hair and lighten their skin. There among a self-consciously modern artistic elite, she took part in the carnival inversion of all social rules, parties where white folks were served chitterlings and bathtub gin while the black guests got champagne and caviar.

But Mabel got tired of dressing for men and kicking her legs on stage, and she dreamt of playing music professionally. She’d rather wear trousers, but if women wore them in the street they could still get beaten up. By the 1930s, Mabel ended up, like hundreds of other women, waiting in the crowd at what was referred to as a “slave market” in the Bronx, where white women came to find women to clean their houses, and their husbands and sons cruised the other side of the street simply to pick up women. The latter paid better; many women did both.