The Lasting Disappointment of the Clinton Presidency

As a president who shamelessly reveled in politics (unlike the cerebral Barack Obama, who feigned being above the gritty business of winning votes), Clinton might have been expected to erect a shrine to his 1996 reelection triumph in his presidential museum. In reality, the 1996 campaign is almost as invisible as Gennifer Flowers. Presumably, our 42nd president wanted to portray himself as a global leader for the ages rather than as the most adroit Democratic politician in more than a half century. But it’s also hard to avoid the sneaking suspicion that Clinton, in retrospect, was a trifle embarrassed by the banality of his final campaign.

Clinton’s Chicago speech accepting the Democratic nomination for the second time was a convention hall version of one of his marathon don’t-stop-talking-until-tomorrow State of the Union addresses. It combined bragging (“We are moving people from welfare to work”), triangulation (“We must give parents, all parents, the right to choose which public school their children will attend”) and impossible-to-enforce promises (“All children should be able to read on their own by the third grade”). The overarching theme—whose only rhetorical virtue was that it tested well with focus groups—was Clinton’s vacuous promise to “build that bridge to the 21st century.”

Judged solely by results, the 1996 campaign against Bob Dole was a glorious 379-electoral-vote romp. Admittedly, Clinton had a built-in edge as the youngest president to seek reelection since Teddy Roosevelt in 1904 running against the oldest first-time presidential nominee in history. For all of Clinton’s ideological bobbing and weaving, the ’96 proved to be a triumph for the president rather than his party: The Republicans retained control of Congress. Clinton’s obsession with micro-initiatives (TV ads crowed about enacting the “death penalty for drug kingpins” and promoting school uniforms) meant that he had won a mandate to, well, just be Bill Clinton.