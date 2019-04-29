What Does Joe Biden Stand For, Exactly?

The Democrats were still plenty harsh, though. Biden played a key role in the passage of the 1994 crime bill, which threw the full weight of Congress behind mass incarceration. The law expanded mandatory minimum sentences, provided billions of dollars in funding for new prisons, and opened federal spigots for local police departments to hire thousands of new officers. Most of the law built on earlier measures Biden championed throughout the 1980s. “For a generation,” Jamelle Bouie wrote for Slate in 2015, “Biden was at the front of a national push for tough drug laws and police militarization.”

Until recently, Biden took pride in this legislative work. He described the 1994 law as the “Biden Crime Bill” as recently as 2015, even while policymakers across the ideological spectrum began to agree that decades of tough-on-crime policies had gone too far. Only recently has Biden begun to step back from parts of the law, like the draconian three-strikes rule and the racist crack-cocaine sentencing disparity. Even then, he’s fallen far short of apologizing for it. “I haven’t always been right,” he told an audience on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. ”I know we haven’t always gotten things right, but I’ve always tried.”

Other caveats in Biden’s record abound. His deep foreign-policy experience is marred by the Iraq war: First by his 2002 vote to authorize the George W. Bush administration’s mission to topple Saddam Hussein, which Biden renounced soon after the war began, and then by his 2006 proposal to impose a federal system on Iraq along ethnic sectarian lines. The plan received criticism for resembling the partitions of European colonial rule, though it did not actually propose dividing Iraq into three independent countries.

In theory, Biden’s long tenure as the top Democrat in the Senate Judiciary Committee should also make him the perfect candidate to make the federal courts a central issue in 2020. He helped defeat Robert Bork’s Supreme Court nomination in 1986; the seat eventually went to Anthony Kennedy. But that record can’t be invoked without calling to mind the committee’s insensitive treatment of Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings in 1991. Though Biden led the hearings, he refused to take any blame. “I’m sorry for the way she got treated,” he said on ABC’s The View last week. “If you go back to what I said, and didn’t say, I don’t think I treated her badly.”

Biden does have genuine policy accomplishments, such as the Violence Against Women Act. He also has perhaps the most relevant experience of any Democratic candidate, after serving eight years as Barack Obama’s heir apparent. (Obama, playing the role of party unifier, is abstaining for now from endorsing anyone in the primaries.) So far, Biden’s campaign seems tailored to appeal to Democrats and any other voters who are nostalgic for an America before Donald Trump. Policy comes second.

