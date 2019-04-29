Game of Thrones: Attack of the Killer Zombies!!

Each Monday, members of The New Republic staff will discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones, now in its eight and final season. Join Josephine Livingstone, Alex Shephard, and Ryu Spaeth as they contribute their little drop to the ocean of Game of Thrones content, which this week will feature death, death, and more death.

Ryu: For a moment, when the Night King emerged unscathed from a bath of dragon fire, it did seem as though all hope was lost for the race of men. I sent a silent prayer to the ether: Can someone who trawls the Reddit fanboards tell me how we freaking kill this guy?? Meanwhile, whole armies were extinguished like fireflies (RIP the Dothraki, RIP the Unsullied). The wights were skittering all over Winterfell. A deep-bellied air raid sound—that ominous staple of the 21st century action movie, heralding monsters and horror—kept going off. And our heroes, from Jaime and Brienne to the Hound and Ser Jorah, seemed increasingly isolated from one another, trapped on little islands from which they beat back wave after wave of the undead.