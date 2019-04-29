Brexit Could Be Turning the Tide for Scottish Independence

“The arguments for independence are much better now than they were in 2014,” Professor McLean says. First and foremost, again, is the EU. Despite increasing calls for a second Brexit referendum, including from the SNP and its leader Nicola Sturgeon, Brexit is unlikely to be reversed. Contrary to the core claim of 2014 then, the only way to remain in the EU is for Scotland to leave the U.K.

The austerity calculation is also the opposite of what it was then: Both David Cameron and Theresa May have squeezed Scotland in just the way Scottish voters had hoped to avoid. One year after the referendum, Cameron froze public sector salaries and slashed some 100,000 public sector jobs—bringing the civil service to its smallest size since the Second World War. Since taking office, May has continued to oversee the shrinking of Britain’s police forces—a fact which has been linked to Britain’s recent crime wave of stabbings and acid attacks. The SNP, on the other hand, has continued to roll out new public services, such as the “Baby Box,” which provides a suite of support for every child born in Scotland, and new public investments, such as the creation of a Scottish National Investment Bank. With Scotland currently spending 20 percent more per head on public services than England, it is difficult to say that Scots would have to endure more austerity outside of the U.K., under a public services-minded SNP government, than inside the U.K., under a fiscally hawkish Conservative government

Meanwhile, the price of oil has fallen from nearly $100 per barrel to roughly $60, with North Sea oil revenues falling by a staggering 97 percent. The politics of oil have changed too as the SNP has aggressively pursued reductions in Scotland’s greenhouse gasses, making Scotland “on target” to generate 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by next year. “Oil won’t be an issue again,” one forty-year veteran of the SNP told me. “No one wants it.”