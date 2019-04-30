For 2020 Democrats, It Should Still Be the Economy

Trump should recognize that he’s more vulnerable on the economy than the big-picture economic data suggests. In 2016, after all, the economy was pretty good—which, many argued at the time, benefited the incumbent party, the Democrats. Hillary Clinton based her campaign on continuing the economic recovery that had begun under President Obama. But Trump (and, for that matter, Bernie Sanders) made a different argument, that the recovery was only benefiting a small percentage of people, while millions were falling further behind. That latter take resonated.



This cycle, Democrats would be wise to make a similar argument about the economy under Trump: that the corruption of this administration, combined with the regressive impact of the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax cut bill, have doubled down on a system built for the interests of a small group of extremely wealthy people—and that’s causing everyone else to lose ground. Democrats missed their chance at fixing that system in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, but they can craft a message around it now—and further damage Trump’s reelection hopes. This argument, moreover, can also be attached to nearly every major domestic policy issue in the primary, from expanding access to health care to fairer taxation, from really rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure to aggressively prosecuting antitrust violations.



That said, nothing is automatic. Democrats might not be positioned to capitalize, the way Trump did, on the synergistic effects of economic anxiety coupled with cultural anxiety. Economic worries were actually decreasing across the population during the Obama administration, according to John Sides, Michael Tesler, and Lynn Vavreck, the authors of the book Identity Crisis. But when “economic anxiety was refracted through social identities ... the combination was potent.” Still, with a majority of independents and many Republicans in the Post poll notably dissatisfied with the way the economy has treated them, there is a counter argument for Democrats to make when the president again turns to what he called on election night the “forgotten men and women of our country” and tries to claim “promises made, promises kept.”

With this growing evidence that the topline strength of the economy may not be the boon for Trump’s reelection chances he thinks it is, crafting an electoral strategy around restoring good governance and economic fairness would be wise for Democrats. To an extent, many candidates—particularly Sanders and Elizabeth Warren—are already there (or almost there). Throughout this pre-primary season, most of the leading Democratic candidates have mirrored the strategy that helped their party retake the House in last November’s midterm elections. They’re not (despite the nonstop contrary contentions of cable news) actually talking much about Russia or impeachment or, for that matter, Trump. Instead, they’re focusing on issues and policies, most notably health care. And Democratic voters seem to be responding.

But the temptation to change course—to focus on the daily circus surrounding the president—is growing. Joe Biden, despite his hard-won self-branding as a champion of the working class, has entered the race with a message (reminiscent of the closing weeks of Clinton’s 2016 campaign) centered on Trump’s unfitness for office. Biden might be able to win the Democratic primary with that message, but he should be prepared to fight more than the last war. Given the very real pain still felt across broad swaths of the electorate, Democrats’ best general election strategy will be to focus on Trump’s policies, not just on Trump.