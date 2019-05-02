Down and Out in the Gig Economy

For workers, there are few reasons for optimism. A new Freelance Journalists Union, launched under the auspices of the IWW, has held a couple impassioned meetings in Queens. But material gains have yet to appear. There is little resembling forward progress or sustainability, nothing to make freelancers think they are doing anything but churning out generic, news-pegged content that will soon be automated or replaced by a TikTok feed.

For those who insist on building this bridge to nowhere, the disappointments are petty, frequent, and almost numbingly ordinary. Fees that somehow decline from assignment to assignment. The typical uncertainty about when pay will arrive, if ever. (If anyone from the skeleton crew managing The Village Voice’s Instagram feed is reading, you still owe me $600.) A speaking agent promising Gladwellian earnings, only to disappear when asked a question about the contract.

Earlier this year, more than a decade into what could be generously called my career, I received an email from an editor at a publishing house. The publisher was considering a book proposal about augmented reality and wanted to solicit my opinion, since I had written a book about social media and wrote for magazines about technology. In exchange for reading the proposal and answering a list of questions, I would receive $45 or three paperback books that the house published. I declined, saying that the fee was too low. The editor replied apologetically. “I’m afraid this is fairly standard,” she said, “but I’ve received approval on this occasion to increase the amount to $75.”

Sometimes you find a truffle amidst the shit. In 2012, after a piece I wrote about self-promotion on Twitter went viral, a website gave me a column; they canceled it after I turned in my first installment. The same piece got me a deal from HarperCollins to write a dissenting book about digital culture and life online (the ephemeral renown of virality is somehow considered a predictor of whether a book will be popular after it passes through a years-long writing-and-publishing process). Soon after I finished the book, my editor decamped for a better job, while my agent left the industry and moved to Indiana. The publisher assigned a publicist and a marketing director to my book; the latter skipped our first phone call and was mostly silent after that. The task of the publicist seemed to be letting me down gently as the publisher decided its promotional resources were better used elsewhere. My book was reviewed pretty well and sold poorly. I spent the next few years writing a novel, which a few agents declined interest in, and a new book proposal that didn’t sell.

These are the bitter reminiscences of a failed journalist and downwardly mobile millennial. Someone taught to believe that some form of knowledge work would always be available to him, that hard work, talent, and a dependable wage run in parallel stride. Every generation has its comeuppance. Ours lies in the vast field of disappointment that you land in after you run the gauntlet of privatized education, unpaid internships, and other markers of the prestige economy. There you find that writing ability or general intelligence mean nothing if you don’t have the right connections, or the ability to flatter those in authority, or a father who once held the same job. Those who have mastered these forms of soft power succeed while the rest learn the meaning of “precariat” and debate joining the Democratic Socialists of America.

When I don’t direct my anger at myself with indulgent acts of self-criticism, I have learned to resent every emblem of my private education, to see it as an act of gall in a world where resources are distributed so inequitably. I resent the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on my schooling, money that now seems like a great sunken cost (a concept that is itself a product of neoliberal, put-a-price-tag-on-everything thinking). Looking back on the last ten years, I see a foolish pursuit of an intellectually engaged life. As my friends became consultants, designers, and marketing experts, I thought I was going to be a book critic. It seems ridiculous, like announcing I was going to sell typewriters.

If I am to rant about the conditions of my pseudo-employment, I should not exempt The New Republic, a magazine for which I have written for seven-plus years and several ownership regimes without ever receiving a job offer. My overall relationship with TNR and some of its editors is like mine with a few other publications: respectful and amiable, with fairly steady work in the $250 to $500 range, the fees sometimes spiking higher. (I’m being paid $1,000 for this essay—generous in these straitened times.) The work is welcome but is never frequent or remunerative enough to pay my rent.

I like the staff, attend the occasional party, and am grateful when my pitches are accepted. They, in turn, seem to like me, seeing me as a reliable source of content. Our relationship extends little beyond that—a failure that is either mine, or perhaps indicative of how publications rely on vast networks of freelancers to produce steady content, like so many widgets, but don’t need to offer them any of the trappings of employment. These freelancer networks must be managed, but publishers and editors work from a position of relative power, doling out assignments to their friends while pleading poverty as their budgets are always overstretched.

Perhaps I should be grateful. Bylines, like exposure, have become their own reward. I should feel lucky to be published once a year in the New York Times. I am glad, and in my less self-loathing moments, even proud, to have written a book. In terms of SEO, I am by far the most successful Jacob Silverman. But I would like to make a living. I am tired of making $20,000 a year. I am sick of editors telling me, “You should pitch me sometime,” without offering anything more. I think I have proved myself as a writer deserving of a livable wage and yet I am nagged by doubts that my financial insecurity is a reflection of my essential unfitness for this field. I watch with envy as peers climb the editorial ladder, rising up the mastheads at various bold-faced publications, while I mostly accrue credit card debt.

All of this, I admit, is the sour refrain of someone speaking from the infantilizing cocoon of privilege. There is no trust fund in my name, but if I didn’t have the support of my parents, a partner who makes a steady but poor-for-New-York living as a social worker, and the occasional loan from a friend, my material conditions would be far different. Perhaps I would have wised up sooner, with financial desperation driving me to work on Wall Street or go to law school. That is, assuming that these places would have me. Selling out has proved harder than I envisioned.

Maybe I would still be working at the bookstore I spent a couple years at after my book money ran out. I earned ten dollars an hour selling New York-themed books to tourists. One day a New York Times writer, a woman about my age whose work I respected, came in looking for a guidebook on California. I had applied for the same job at the Times but never heard back about my application. After my book was published, she had once called me for comment on a tech-related issue but didn’t know my face. I was too embarrassed to say we had spoken before, when I was in better circumstances.

Recently I was talking to someone who works at a small magazine. We were friends but also colleagues, which meant that I resented her employment but also had been cultivating our friendship over several years, during which she occasionally floated the possibility of a job that invariably never materialized. I told her that I was once again looking for a job, any job. I no longer held journalism in self-defeating, sacred regard and would look widely. In fact, after I’d written critically about tech for years, it now seemed like the only area where I might find employment.

“I’m applying for a content job at WeWork,” I said.

“Don’t work for WeWork,” she said dismissively.

“I need a job, an income.”

She had nothing to say.