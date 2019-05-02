Down and Out in the Gig Economy

If anyone from the skeleton crew managing The Village Voice’s Instagram feed is reading, you still owe me $600.

Earlier this year, more than a decade into what could be generously called my career, I received an email from an editor at a publishing house. The publisher was considering a book proposal about augmented reality and wanted to solicit my opinion, since I had written a book about social media and wrote for magazines about technology. In exchange for reading the proposal and answering a list of questions, I would receive $45 or three paperback books that the house published. I declined, saying that the fee was too low. The editor replied apologetically. “I’m afraid this is fairly standard,” she said, “but I’ve received approval on this occasion to increase the amount to $75.”

Sometimes you find a truffle amidst the shit. In 2012, after a piece I wrote about self-promotion on Twitter went viral, a website gave me a column; they canceled it after I turned in my first installment. The same piece got me a deal from HarperCollins to write a dissenting book about digital culture and life online (the ephemeral renown of virality is somehow considered a predictor of whether a book will be popular after it passes through a years-long writing-and-publishing process). Soon after I finished the book, my editor decamped for a better job, while my agent left the industry and moved to Indiana. The publisher assigned a publicist and a marketing director to my book; the latter skipped our first phone call and was mostly silent after that. The task of the publicist seemed to be letting me down gently as the publisher decided its promotional resources were better used elsewhere. My book was reviewed pretty well and sold poorly. I spent the next few years writing a novel, which a few agents declined interest in, and a new book proposal that didn’t sell.

These are the bitter reminiscences of a failed journalist and downwardly mobile millennial. Someone taught to believe that some form of knowledge work would always be available to him, that hard work, talent, and a dependable wage run in parallel stride. Every generation has its comeuppance. Ours lies in the vast field of disappointment that you land in after you run the gauntlet of privatized education, unpaid internships, and other markers of the prestige economy. There you find that writing ability or general intelligence mean nothing if you don’t have the right connections, or the ability to flatter those in authority, or a father who once held the same job. Those who have mastered these forms of soft power succeed while the rest learn the meaning of “precariat” and debate joining the Democratic Socialists of America.