The Venezuela Coup’s Risky Dependence on Foreign Opinion

The very fact that Maduro’s regime did not immediately collapse when Guaidó anointed himself the country’s legitimate ruler four months ago seemed to suck the air out of Venezuela as a global front-page story. The country’s economic situation—food and medication shortages, power outages, and other infrastructure problems going back over a year—remains critical, but without consistent momentum on the part of those pushing against Maduro, Venezuela has, until Tuesday’s dramatic showdown, largely receded from the forefront of public debate around the world. For Guaidó, a lack of international attention almost certainly spells defeat. On his own, with the military remaining loyal to the established regime, he has vanishingly few options.

As historian Alejandro Velasco tweeted on Tuesday morning, therefore, Guaidó’s latest gambit “is not actually about instigating a military uprising, but about forcing Maduro to arrest him, generating new scenarios in terms of international pressure.” On Tuesday morning, Guaidó headed to La Carlota air base in Caracas alongside former opposition leader Leopoldo López, who has been under house arrest for two years (Maduro has called López a “fascist murderer”). López was apparently released from his confinement by dissident authorities. Together, with apparent support from a handful of soldiers, the two men urged people to take to the streets against Maduro. Respected Venezuelan journalist Luz Mely Reyes wrote on Twitter Tuesday that her sources suggested the uprising had actually been planned for a later date and counted on more substantial military support; Guaidó, however, got word that he would be arrested imminently and thus acted ahead of schedule. Tuesday’s demonstrations, despite the initial surprise of seeing a handful of military members at Guaidó’s side as he seized a Caracas air force base, ultimately fizzled—though at the cost of dozens of injuries.

Guaidó does not seem to be shifting public opinion within Venezuela in any meaningful way. Yet, by playing to audiences beyond his country’s borders and personalizing the stakes of the power struggle in Venezuela, he continues to enjoy the support of foreign governments. That those foreign governments might bring their force to bear against the regime, an unlikely prospect in the short term, remains Guaidó’s only real chance at the presidency. This explains his desperate attempts to keep alive the flame of foreign investment in his personal crusade. In other words, the abiding knowledge that he is being watched by anti-Maduro forces the world over is almost certainly driving Guaidó’s actions as much as events on the ground in his home country.