Why Aren’t Women a Bigger Force in Indian Elections?

Her candidacy is emblematic of the way the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, given to revitalizing “traditional Hindu values,” approaches gender, women being important to their vote tally but only worthy of leadership if they have shown sufficiently extremist convictions. The party’s main mobilization force has been a right-wing group called Sangh Parivar, which has existed since the 1920s and was started by members of the right-wing Hindu paramilitary and nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a conglomerate of various Hindu nationalist organizations. Sangh Parivar (which includes Modi’s BJP) has historically defined itself in part as a movement of hyper-masculine Hindu men struggling against what they perceived to be hyper-masculine Muslim men who conquered them centuries ago, dominating the subcontinent’s ruling classes leading up to British rule and even beyond. For women, the group emphasizes wifely obedience and spiritualized modesty.

Sangh Parivar’s picture of idealized Indian womanhood has become the model preached to its female supporter, with the simple message that good Hindu women vote for good Hindu men. In positioning Hindu identity as superior and emphasizing caste and religious differences, Sangh Parivar and hence the BJP have also implicitly discouraged women from voting as a bloc based on their gender identity. Their voters are unlikely to rise up and demand better physical security (the rape conviction rate in India for instance is a dismal 24 percent and as low as 2 percent in the case of lower caste Dalits), or toss the restrictive role imposed on them in the name of tradition. The BJP, as it happens, has the highest number of politicians implicated in cases of crimes against women of any electoral party.

Another tactic in the BJP playbook is to present itself as the champion of Muslim women even as it continues to demonize Muslim men. In India, minorities are still governed by religious law when it comes to matters like divorce and inheritance. The BJP has therefore championed the transformation of such religious laws, portraying their reforms as rescuing Muslim women from Muslim men. A bill that banned triple talaq (a means of divorce via which a Muslim man could divorce his wife simply by saying “I divorce you” three times) was passed by the current Lok Sabha in December 2018. The legally questionable provisions of the proposal, tritely termed “The Muslim Woman Protections of Rights of Marriage,” would impose jail terms on men whom the state deems to have violated the rule. The bill, which did not have enough votes to pass India’s upper house of parliament, is unlikely to become law.

The tactic did not win them Muslim women’s votes. “I personally don’t know a single woman who was divorced through instant triple talaq,” one Muslim woman told an Indian journalism nonprofit IndiaSpend. “It does not happen in our village.” Others interviewed by the publication questioned how they could vote for the BJP given the persecution of Muslim men who have in recent years faced barbaric attacks and even been lynched by Hindu extremist mobs. “How can we vote for them if our community is under threat from them?” Ultimately, the bill came across less as an attempt to win over the hearts of Muslim women, and more as yet another element of the party’s social transformation of Hindu identity, set up in opposition to a Muslim “other.”

It is not only the BJP that is failing to address gender inequality. While the Indian National Congress party outdid the BJP’s 8 percent grant of electoral tickets to women, by selecting women to run on 12 percent of the electoral constituencies where it is contesting elections, that number is similarly dismal. In fact, only two of India’s political parties, Biju Janata Dal of Orissa and the Trinamool Congress of West Bengal, have reserved 33 percent of all their party tickets for women. These, however, are small regional parties running in very few constituencies.