Why Aren’t Women a Bigger Force in Indian Elections?

Yet a “women’s vote” in India has yet to materialize: Women do not vote as a bloc, coalescing to support a party that places women, their security, their education, and their economic future at the top of their electoral agenda. And while Indian women make up 48 percent of the Indian electorate, they account for only 8 percent of the total 1,271 candidates running for India’s lower house of parliament—the Lok Sabha. The number is even lower than in 2014 when, despite the enormous women’s vote, only 12.6 percent of the 545 seats in the House were occupied by Indian women. (That number was about half of the world average of 24.3 percent.) Indian women are voting largely for men. And a lot of that is down to deliberate policy by India’s current ruling party, which has set itself up as the party of traditionalism—including when that comes to relatively regressive gender roles.

Of the 545 candidates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded for this election, only 24 are women. One of the female candidates being fronted by BJP in the Indian state of Bhopal is Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a right-wing Hindu activist who was arrested in 2008 after evidence emerged linking her to bomb attacks by Hindu extremists in Western India, charges that are still pending today. (Her candidacy has proceeded over the protests of victims’ families.) Pragya has also given a television interview in which she claimed she had been cured of breast cancer by ingesting cow urine and cow dung—cows being sacred in orthodox Hinduism.

Her candidacy is emblematic of the way the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, given to revitalizing “traditional Hindu values,” approaches gender, women being important to their vote tally but only worthy of leadership if they have shown sufficiently extremist convictions. The party’s main mobilization force has been a right-wing group called Sangh Parivar, which has existed since the 1920s and was started by members of the right-wing Hindu paramilitary and nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a conglomerate of various Hindu nationalist organizations. Sangh Parivar (which includes Modi’s BJP) has historically defined itself in part as a movement of hyper-masculine Hindu men struggling against what they perceived to be hyper-masculine Muslim men who conquered them centuries ago, dominating the subcontinent’s ruling classes leading up to British rule and even beyond. For women, the group emphasizes wifely obedience and spiritualized modesty.