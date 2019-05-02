Trump’s Possibly Illegal Border Posse

Posse comitatus has also always been a rule that threatens to be swallowed up by exceptions. At the time that the Act was signed by President Hayes, the Army was assisting local law enforcement in Lincoln County, New Mexico in hunting down “a band of miscreants” which included Billy the Kid. The military was so annoyed by the order to stand down that the President was almost immediately persuaded to sign a special proclamation permitting the operation to continue. Troops have since been deployed against everyone from “Bonus Army” WWI veterans to striking West Virginia coal miners to Waco Branch Davidian cultists, generally under circumstances which were never clearly legal. (At the request of state governors, Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all briefly sent National Guard troops to the border —but none of them ever sent active-duty service members.)

All of which brings us to Donald Trump’s actual stated purpose for his unprecedented border deployment: Protecting the United States from “migrant caravans.”

In reality, the caravans are not some invading army rushing our borders, but individuals—several thousand Central American asylum seekers traveling peacefully together to escape violence and persecution in their home countries. The first members of the 2018 “caravan” were LGBTQ asylum seekers unable to live with the constant threats and persecution they had endured (often in the face of governmental indifference) from gang members. Traveling in large groups was the best way to avoid both the significant costs of paying traffickers and the inherent risks of physical and sexual violence, extortion, and other dangers associated with the dangerous journey north. As other desperate families who had themselves survived unimaginable violence and worsening immiseration began to join the stream of migrants, the “caravan” became a made-for-Fox-News, Trumpist obsession, seemingly ripe for election-year exploitation.

I have visited camps and shelters throughout Tijuana three times since December to meet with asylum seekers and hear their stories. They have shown me nothing but quiet resilience, fortitude, and sincerity. The simple truth is that the “caravan” is essentially the same population we already serve in my East Boston law office: peaceful, well-intentioned, and—perhaps most importantly—unmistakably traumatized Honduran, Guatemalan, and Salvadoran refugees.

All of the dozens of caravan members I have personally spoken with suffered threats and persecution at the hands of transnational criminals that their home governments remain unable (or, in many cases, unwilling) to control. They are small business owners who could no longer afford to pay protection money, pastors who had organized their congregations against gangs, women and children forced into sexual slavery. Above all, they are families, arriving in record numbers not for “a better life” but for their very lives. We have not only legal obligations to them under the international law of asylum, but moral ones, as they are the victims of well over a century of U.S. military, economic, and political meddling.