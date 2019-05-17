Oligarch of the Month: Laurence Doud III

In 2016, Laurence Doud III had a seven-figure salary, an honorary degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy, and a beach home in Florida. As Rochester Drug Cooperative’s CEO, he’d handed out lavish bonuses and increased revenue a hundredfold. When he retired the following year, the company lauded his vision. Then, this past April, appearing handcuffed in court, Doud became the first and only corporate executive to be charged in the opioid crisis. He’s facing life in prison.

Doud isn’t the richest pharmaceutical kingpin in the United States—the Sackler brothers earned $13 billion after their company, Purdue Pharma, introduced America to OxyContin in 1996—but Doud is in a class of his own: He knew the opioids he’d manufactured on a mass scale were being sold illegally, fueling a nationwide epidemic, and pushed them anyway, according to the New York attorney general’s office.