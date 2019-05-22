Cory Booker Was Once a Foot Soldier for Betsy DeVos

That Booker, the son of two IBM execs, had grown up in the tony community of Harrington Park, New Jersey, didn’t seem to matter. He was dispatched to the aptly named Wealthy Theater in Grand Rapids to speak for the initiative. Officially, he was there at the behest of the Acton Institute, a local conservative think tank that combines classical liberalism with the prosperity gospel (Betsy DeVos served on its board). To argue against the initiative, the ACLU of Michigan had sent its legislative director, Wendy Wagenheim, who warned that school vouchers would decimate the state’s urban districts, though Booker wouldn’t be around to see the damage: “I’m not flying out to New Jersey when this is over, as he is,” Wagenheim pointed out. “I will be here after this decision is made.” Booker parried with arguments that would soon become standard conservative talking points: Voucher opponents, he said, always prophesied doom and gloom as they sought to defend a system that was failing many children. The money doesn’t belong to the system, but to parents.

Proposal 1 went down in a crushing defeat—Michiganders rejected it by a margin of 69 to 31 percent—but Wagenheim’s dire predictions came to pass anyway. Over the next decade and a half, Betsy DeVos and her GOP allies transformed the state into a school-choice laboratory, taking the argument Booker himself had voiced on stage at the Wealthy Theater to its logical conclusion: that if the money belongs to the parents, not the school nor the system, parents should be the ones who get to decide where the money goes. Urban districts like Detroit, Highland Park, and Muskegon Heights imploded as charter schools proliferated and students fled, taking school funding with them. Amid this self-inflicted chaos, the state sent in “emergency managers”—another tactic seized by the DeVoses and the state business establishment as a blunt instrument to punish poor school districts, breaking them up and selling off their parts.

Booker’s Grand Rapids appearance marked the start of a relationship with Betsy DeVos that lasted more or less until politics intervened and he voted against her confirmation as secretary of education in 2017. “Somewhere in America, right now, there is a child who is wondering if this country stands up for them,” Booker proclaimed shortly after DeVos’s confirmation hearing, denouncing the woman who’d captained a school choice lobbying group, the American Federation for Children, that Booker had earlier credited as a principal cause of his political rise. Of course, Booker wasn’t alone among Democrats who’d embraced the gospel of school choice only to disavow its most prominent patroness. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who’d helped bring choice to Denver while at the helm of the city’s schools, also traversed a fine line at the DeVos hearings—and will have to again if he decides to run for president in 2020. But DeVos gave Booker a national platform, and bipartisan education reform kept him there.