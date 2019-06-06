Longing Explained by William James

I know the color blue when I see it, and the flavor of

a pear when I taste it ... but about the inner nature

of these facts ... I can say nothing at all. — W.J.

Pears will come to you if you are patient

Blue will come a mood of green

so confusion rules all things

The mind an appetite grammarian

summons gods from glances

full of chance antiquities

I met you in a place that is that place

because I met you the spine of English

softening between us

a village

where each through his sewing

and weaving utters the mimic’s prayer

to memory

It is permanently summer there

hedgerows mostly

a sort of slow vanishing

your image from every vantage

absented

So tugs possession impatient and abstract

whose troubled grace is lack.