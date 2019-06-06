Menu
Longing Explained by William James

I know the color blue when I see it, and the flavor of
a pear when I taste it ... but about the inner nature
of these facts ... I can say nothing at all. — W.J.  

Pears will come to you if you are patient
Blue will come               a mood of green 
so confusion rules all things 

The mind         an appetite grammarian
summons gods from glances
full of chance antiquities  

I met you in a place      that is that place
because I met you the spine of English
softening between us

                                                     a village
where each               through his sewing
and weaving   utters the mimic’s prayer
to memory

It is permanently summer there
                                    hedgerows mostly
                           a sort of slow vanishing 

your image from every vantage
                                                    absented 

So tugs possession impatient and abstract
whose troubled                        grace is lack. 

