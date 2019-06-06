Skip Navigation
Maya C. Popa/

Longing Explained by William James

I know the color blue when I see it, and the flavor of
a pear when I taste it ... but about the inner nature
of these facts ... I can say nothing at all. — W.J.  

Pears will come to you if you are patient
Blue will come               a mood of green 
so confusion rules all things 

The mind         an appetite grammarian
summons gods from glances
full of chance antiquities  

I met you in a place      that is that place
because I met you the spine of English
softening between us

                                                     a village
where each               through his sewing
and weaving   utters the mimic’s prayer
to memory

It is permanently summer there
                                    hedgerows mostly
                           a sort of slow vanishing 

your image from every vantage
                                                    absented 

So tugs possession impatient and abstract
whose troubled                        grace is lack. 

Maya C. Popa

Maya C. Popa’s first poetry collection, AMERICAN FAITH, will be published in November.

Read More:
Poetry, Magazine, June 2019, Culture