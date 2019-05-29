LA’s Museum for Nobody

The museum has been through three contentious redesigns before, but the thing it needed all along was more room. Its collection—which includes pre-Columbian relics, as well as modern showpieces like Chris Burden’s Urban Light—was already bursting its four current buildings at the seams. Now, it will be squeezed into a space two-thirds the size. To compensate, the museum is considering building LACMA satellites throughout the city, but these seem little more than a convenient excuse for real estate investors to kick-start the all-too-familiar gentrification process.

Moreover, the shows the new museum was designed to house will do little to turn ordinary visitors into committed art lovers. I’ve been to a few of the kind of themed exhibits LACMA’s director, Michael Govan, favors, and each time I feel the curators assume that the public does not care about art in the first place, or, worse, that they’re too dumb and impatient to consume very much of it. In LACMA’s recent show, “To Rome and Back,” a fifteenth-century German woodcut of the Virgin and Child was placed near a painting of 1920s flappers adjusting their stockings to symbolize ... what exactly? Nobody really knows.

Govan had probably hoped Zumthor would design a building as unique as his famous Therme Vals spa in Switzerland, which features moody quartzite rooms intermingled, sensuously, with water features and natural light. But Zumthor has never built something of the scale and complexity of a large municipal art museum, and it shows. The clunky, amoebalike building cannot seem to decide between the digitally derived expressionism of such architects as Frank Gehry or Zaha Hadid, and Zumthor’s own brand of minimalist modernism. We’re left with a museum that benefits nobody and satisfies none of the needs of the art in its collection, nor of the public that will view it. And yet in April, it was approved, because what is most important to Govan and the county isn’t art at all, but money, and as they say in the architecture world, form follows function.