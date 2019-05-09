Vigilante Men

This all bears mentioning, of course, because in April, Hopkins was arrested by the FBI for possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon—a charge stemming from 2017, unrelated to the militia’s current activities. He came under surveillance of federal agents that same year after the FBI learned Hopkins’s group was allegedly preparing to carry out a list of assassinations of liberal figures demonized by the white nationalist right, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros. The story continues to unfold: Hopkins was reportedly beaten up in a Las Cruces jail, and a bomb threat was called in to the courthouse where he faces charges.

Hopkins’s arrest came about thanks to his subordinates’ eagerness to document and publicize their vigilante mission on social media; one especially disturbing clip posted April 16 depicted militia recruits kidnapping hundreds of migrants briefly. At one point, a woman operating the camera advises another militia member not to aim a gun. The national media picked up the footage, and Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico issued a series of statements denouncing Hopkins and the United Constitutional Patriots.

Hopkins told his radio listeners that his vigilante group was working “hand-in-hand” with Border Patrol.

Despite Hopkins’s arrest and the flurry of attention surrounding the illegal conduct of the United Constitutional Patriots, the militia has not gone anywhere—and the Border Patrol still looks indulgently on. Even after they were evicted from their original outpost, members continue to upload videos of their activities from a parcel of private property where they’ve been camping with the owner’s permission. In one video posted May 1, the man behind the camera even briefly turns away from the scene as agents pat down and detain people, explaining to viewers, “I turn the camera away because I don’t want to get [the agents’] faces in it.” This moment marks another small way in which white nationalist vigilanteism has crept into mainstream discourse; by suddenly shifting into documentary mode, a paramilitary operation is made to seem like a just exercise of citizen power, operating hand-in-hand with the agents of federal border enforcement.