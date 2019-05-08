Going Under at the Playboy Club

My teeth were chattering slightly from nerves when I arrived at the Playboy Club for what was billed as a “Verbal Burlesque, an Evening of Spoken Word & Music.” The press release promised “the dynamic spoken word histrionics of Lydia Lunch,” and a reading by Michael Imperioli from his debut novel. (You may know Imperioli from his role on The Sopranos as Christopher.) Already, here was something different: a nod to the cabaret history of the Club, which used to host comedians, but muddled with a downtown artistry that seemed aspirational, intelligent.

Still, I was afraid, and mostly of the women. Denizens of the Playboy Club would see that I was an intruder, I was sure, and for some reason I was worried they would feel insulted by my subpar efforts, like sommeliers offended by an affected order of pinot noir. In my notes, I wrote down “failing at the project of being a woman.”

The Playboy Club has a black awning, over a tiled patio-style entrance that includes a couple of steps, a witty doorman, and a long snake of red velvet rope which that doorman unclips and then re-clips between each guest. Past the front door, a dark shiny corridor leads toward the coatcheck. You must then turn left, where the hostess station greets you.

Of course I fell in love with one of the hostess Bunnies instantly.

The station was in some chaos. There were four Bunnies behind a lectern, and they seemed to be trying to speak both with each other and the many guests gathered in line. The sense of disorder was heightened by the shock of seeing so many women dressed in corsets. They were all stunningly gorgeous, and tall; they all smiled. It was like being hit with a wall of charm and legs. The classic Playboy corset remains unchanged, although it was technically redesigned in 2005 by Roberto Cavalli, who also lengthened the bunny ears. The tails sit oddly low on the bum—I had expected them to perch on the Bunnies’ buttocks like a birthday candle.

Of course I fell in love with one of the hostess Bunnies instantly. For whatever mysterious reason, I presumed her to be only inadvertently wearing a rabbit costume while pursuing a larger journey. She had extremely large and expressive eyes. Having announced I was on a press list, I walked past the bar into a multileveled space clad in red brocade wallpaper. Everything that wasn’t red was black, or mirror, or flecks of vintage Playboy magazine photographs decorating the walls. The lights were low, and people were moving around.

It was not clear where the performances would take place, and I was not there to have dinner alone, so I had no idea where to go or where to sit. A small lounge area was full of customers aged around 45, all of whom refused my requests to “squeeze in” beside them. Paralyzed, I stood in the middle of the room and wrote, “The seating. No seats left for the event: it’s impossible to keep track of who is and isn’t in charge of you because they all look like fucking Bunnies.” The circumstances were conspiring to overlook my existence, but I was so completely distracted by my costume and their costumes that I mistook my conundrum for a kind of malicious underestimation on the part of everyone around me. I caught a barback and asked if there were any spare seats, since I was there to write about the performance. “Oh, so you’re saying we should be nice to you in case you write bad things about the place?” he said.

“I suppose so, yes,” I replied. I had forgotten that I was here to observe other people and their interactions with me, not blackmail staff members into giving me special treatment.

“Okay, I’ll see what I can do,” the barback said, and laughed.

I found a spot on an elevated level of the room, which had a banister over which I could watch the performance. My new friend brought me a chair. Lydia Lunch came on, wrapped in her aura of anti-establishment confidence, ready to deliver some spoken word work to a grinding musical accompaniment. She was not satisfied with the sound. She and her co-performers kept barking requests to raise the volume of the mic, demands that were not met. Eventually Lunch lost her temper with the people sitting a few feet away at dining tables, chastising them for making too much noise while eating their dinner. “This is what happens when you spend all the money on the decoration and none on the sound,” she declared.

The décor was all right, but it didn’t look like it was worth all that much. In the middle of the dining section sits an aquarium, full of beautiful fish and a large, three-dimensional model of the Playboy bunny logo submerged inside. There were a few hip young people, but most of the crowd must have been friends or fans of either Lydia Lunch or Michael Imperioli. There were also members of the press. I spied one friend of mine, perhaps drawn by the extreme curiousness of the advertised lineup, but to my satisfaction she did not recognize me. Imperioli’s novel is called The Perfume Burned His Eyes, and it seemed to be about a child who delivers food to Lou Reed and then becomes involved in some kind of relationship with him. Imperioli wore a nice pale suit and glasses, and he has a very elegant swirl of thick grey hair these days.

All these observations I recorded while radiating tension. Strange things were happening. Whenever I looked up from my notebook, I would find a man looking at me, both of us caught in the slightly shameful act of one-way observation. To my panic about being overlooked, then, was added the contradictory stress of being watched. The lesson felt crucial. I left the Club, got into a rideshare taxi. I looked up and was astonished to see the very Playboy Bunny I had fallen in love with step into the car.

“Excuse me, but don’t you work in the club?” I asked her. She did. I said I was a journalist, and that I was wondering if she’d like to speak to me about working there. She smiled a smile that emitted accommodating, professional beauty, but said that she couldn’t. The Bunnies have reps to handle those inquiries, she said. Rebuffed, I waited until she got out of the car to hand her my card, with my cell number and the words “In case you want to talk” written on it in the pen that I had managed to hide in the sleeve of my dress.