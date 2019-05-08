Going Under at the Playboy Club

Gloria Steinem did not, however, have the tools to speak the language of her colleagues. “A Bunny’s Tale” was meant to be a lighthearted, edgy bit of journalism, but the nuances of Steinem’s identity (Smith B.A., beautiful body, hungry young writer) overwhelmingly informed her interpretations of the people around her, down to the level of their relative importance to her investigation. She’s ostensibly hunting for justice, but keeps getting snared in her own traps.

She is not alone there. Take the Bunny beloved, for example. By working at the Club, she opened herself up to be seen; as a punter, I was adopting a designated role in the club’s economy to fixate, to desire, and ultimately to incorporate her into my narrative of experience. But in my story, she is just a pair of eyes, a Bunny costume. I didn’t write it that way on purpose; it’s just that when I read my own notes, I saw what I had done—reduce, simplify, diminish.

I have repeated Steinem’s gestures in a way both conscientious and messy, and her story still sticks with me like a misunderstood lesson. Like Steinem, I wanted to be of the world and outside it. I wanted to explore the gap between this world and its representations. I have learned that this kind of switching leads to occasional panic, delusion, and other obfuscations of the critical faculties. Just as Steinem declined to put her own beauty into words, I struggled to find language commensurate to the complexity of my gendered experience. As my trophies, I have small moments, like koans. Catching the man looking at me catching the eye of a Bunny. The shimmer in the dark mirror, where a wall of plastered Playmates hover around my reflection like saints. Being seen, half-seen, unseen—then disappearing altogether.