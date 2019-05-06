What Happens to Hurricane Victims When Congress Can’t Function?

So shortly after Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials asked Congress to appropriate some money for debris cleanup and general recovery. Seven months later, Congress has yet to oblige. Lawmakers aren’t picking on Panama City, specifically; they have yet to pass a bill funding disaster relief for anywhere affected by the hurricane, which caused 49 deaths and more than $5.5 billion in damage—not Florida, not Georgia, not the Carolinas. Congress also hasn’t allocated disaster relief funding for the historic floods in the Midwest. Victims of the deadly 2018 wildfires in California are still waiting, too.

Democrats want a disaster relief package to include more funding for Puerto Rico’s recovery from the 2017 hurricane season. Republicans don’t, and President Donald Trump has said he won’t sign a bill that includes any—aside from $600 million in food stamp money. Such disagreements are common, but it’s taking an uncommonly long time to sort out. Ordinarily, the parties fight for only a little while before finally allocating funding. “But these are not ordinary times,” the New York Times reported last month. “And it is not clear how or when the impasse can be broken.”



This drawn-out fight has dire implications for the millions of people still suffering from these disasters. Panama City has slowly morphed from a war zone to a ghost town. The city has cleaned up 80 percent of the debris so far, but there’s not nearly enough money to fund rebuilding—much less to fund more resilient structures that can withstand future hurricanes like Michael, which are becoming more likely by the year as the world continues to warm.

“A lot of people have left,” McQueen said. “The Post Office tells us that 14,278 people have filed for a change of address.” It’s understandable why; about 30 percent of the city’s population were renters, McQueen said, and they don’t have a guarantee when they’ll be able to go back to their homes, schools, or jobs. Many of the people who worked in the tourism industry, as well as residents with young children, were renters. Thus, Brudnicki said, “25 percent of our elementary school kids are gone.”

Congress’ inaction is an immediate problem for Panama City, but it’s troubling for anyone who might be affected by extreme weather in the future. Because of climate change, the annual operating budget for disaster relief from FEMA is increasingly inadequate to handle all the disasters that hit the U.S. So communities increasingly rely on Congress for help—to allocate emergency supplemental funding.