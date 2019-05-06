What’s Really Behind Greece’s Demand for World War Two Reparations?

The danger here is that the reparations discussion are a distraction from the actual tension that needs addressing. Tsipras’s claims about the current Greek situation aren’t entirely true: Greece is still a long way from settling the bailout loans it received during the past nine years, and the country’s economic performance continues to be monitored by its lenders. Greece remains a broken country experiencing a painfully slow recovery and continuing high unemployment, with no clear path to the prosperity it enjoyed during the first decade of the twenty-first century. And its present condition has a lot more to do with the influence contemporary Germany has had within the EU than with the Axis occupation of Greece in the 1940s.

Germany, as the EU’s primary financial power, was indeed behind the bailout formula imposed on Greece between 2010 and 2015. The formula involved budget cuts, unrealistic fast-track reforms, and further borrowing, rather than the more lenient, debt-relief focused approach the IMF was favoring by 2015. “Germany has long been known as Europe’s ‘reluctant hegemon,’ for its reluctance to be too assertive in diplomacy given its history of militarism,” The New York Times observed that year. “But the unique circumstances of the Greek crisis…have helped make it a country that is both a little less reluctant and a little more of a hegemon.”

Germany enjoys a generally favorable reputation in northern Europe, going by opinion polls. But Greeks’ far dimmer view of the country—43 percent of the population having a very negative view of Germany according to 2017 numbers—reflects a broader trend. Southern European countries have repeatedly expressed concern about Germany’s disproportionate decision-making power within the EU. Italy and Spain, but also France, were against the strict austerity-driven politics of Berlin when it came to dealing with the Euro-crisis, and were overridden.

Germany’s influence over the EU has not only been explicit in its handling of Greece’s debt-crisis, but extends to another major challenge for Europe in recent years: the so-called migrant crisis. Angela Merkel’s 2015 policy of openness toward migrants had an impact not only on her own party’s declining popularity in Germany, driving the rise of the far-right AFD party but, as some have argued, has also been instrumental in the rise of right-wing, anti-immigrant populist parties across Europe. EU migration policies tended to affect Southern European and specifically Mediterranean port countries like Greece the most, and continue to do so, despite Brussels declaring that the crisis is over. Around 15,000 refugees are still stranded on Greek islands, and the country has proven unable to cope, resulting in squalid and dangerous conditions in the camps.

There is a certain kind of perverse comfort in returning to the past, even one filled with horrors, rather than addressing the present. But a renewed debate over Germany’s Nazi crimes and debts to Greece only distracts both countries, and the union they are both a part of, from focusing on the more recent causes of popular discontent. Greece could stand to more closely scrutinize the Syriza party’s government tenure, which has included worrying attempts to control justice and the media, as well as the undoing of higher education reforms, bringing back an era of party-political influence over universities. Listing Nazi executions disguises Greece’s, but also other countries’, anxieties about German influence today, making a much-needed, more productive conversation almost impossible. Without this more open debate about EU power structures, nationalist resentment is all too likely to fester and express itself as right-wing backlash or further Brexit-like debacles. Germany has done a lot to come to terms with its Nazi past. What Europe needs to do now is to hold it accountable for the way it exercises power in Europe in the present.