What’s Really Behind Greece’s Demand for World War Two Reparations?

During the 2014 election, Alexis Tsipras and his leftist Syriza party turned German reparations into a major campaign promise. When Tsipras then met Merkel in 2015 as prime minister, he broached the subject: “It’s not a material matter, it’s a moral issue,” he said. Earlier that month, he had given a speech in Greek Parliament, reciting locations where German forces in World War II executed and tortured Greeks. He rejected the thesis that any reparations owed were settled in the bilateral agreement of 1960 between West Germany and Greece, claiming the 115 million deutschmarks payed to Greece only addressed the individual victims of the war, not the damage done to the country’s infrastructure. The German position continues to be that the issue is both politically and legally settled.

Then as now, Tsipras has tried to separate Germany’s harsh bailout terms from the reparations discussion. Reparations are about the past, he claims, not the present. The parliamentary committee set up in 2014 with the purpose of calculating the value of the reparations owed to Greece arrived at its conclusions in 2016, but the government only reopened the matter last month. Tsipras recently argued that he wanted to wait until Greece was no longer part of a bailout program, as proof that the renewed calls for reparations aren’t motivated by trying to balance the country’s debt repayments with money received from the reparations.

The danger here is that the reparations discussion are a distraction from the actual tension that needs addressing. Tsipras’s claims about the current Greek situation aren’t entirely true: Greece is still a long way from settling the bailout loans it received during the past nine years, and the country’s economic performance continues to be monitored by its lenders. Greece remains a broken country experiencing a painfully slow recovery and continuing high unemployment, with no clear path to the prosperity it enjoyed during the first decade of the twenty-first century. And its present condition has a lot more to do with the influence contemporary Germany has had within the EU than with the Axis occupation of Greece in the 1940s.