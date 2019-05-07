The Unintended Consequences of Trump’s Trade War

The Trump administration’s year-long quest to reform China’s economic policy has seemed motivated by an America First mentality. “Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated,” the president tweeted last August. “China market has dropped 27% in last 4 months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated.” The thesis that the trade war is working for America remains precarious: U.S. markets plummeted Monday morning after the president threatened increased tariffs over the weekend, rebounding only when China’s trade delegation announced it would attend talks in Washington this week anyway.

But the greater irony, given President Trump’s apparent motivations, is that it’s far from clear this America First plan will in fact keep America “first” in the long run, either. As many experts in the United States have pointed out, market liberalization could be good for China, as well. And ultimately, some of the reforms the Trump administration is demanding could even help the country overtake the U.S.

Breaking with the forty-year history of constructive engagement with China, many of Trump’s policies appear to be aimed at confronting, and perhaps even containing Beijing. Under the Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington has stepped up naval patrols in the South China Sea. With regard to technology, the administration has enhanced governmental review of Chinese investments in and acquisitions of American companies, and is strengthening U.S. export controls. The administration is also pushing back on China’s infrastructure investment in other countries, known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), advocating that countries not participate on the grounds that China ensnares developing nations in “debt traps.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone so far as to say governments should keep their “eyes wide open” when dealing with China.

All of this has increased the sense of U.S.-China competition. Peter Navarro, noted China hawk and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, has framed the current situation as a “zero-sum game now between China and the rest of the world.” Last October, Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at the Hudson Institute characterizing China as an aggressive, oppressive competitor.