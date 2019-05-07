The Unintended Consequences of Trump’s Trade War

Breaking with the forty-year history of constructive engagement with China, many of Trump’s policies appear to be aimed at confronting, and perhaps even containing Beijing. Under the Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington has stepped up naval patrols in the South China Sea. With regard to technology, the administration has enhanced governmental review of Chinese investments in and acquisitions of American companies, and is strengthening U.S. export controls. The administration is also pushing back on China’s infrastructure investment in other countries, known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), advocating that countries not participate on the grounds that China ensnares developing nations in “debt traps.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone so far as to say governments should keep their “eyes wide open” when dealing with China.

All of this has increased the sense of U.S.-China competition. Peter Navarro, noted China hawk and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, has framed the current situation as a “zero-sum game now between China and the rest of the world.” Last October, Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at the Hudson Institute characterizing China as an aggressive, oppressive competitor.

Trump is using the trade war as a means through which to force through economic reforms that, he thinks, will allow the United States to remain the preeminent global power. There is little doubt that increased market access for foreign firms, better intellectual property protections, and the cessation of forced technology transfers will immediately benefit U.S. companies. However, it is unclear whether forcing Beijing to give up subsidizing and otherwise favoring its 51,000 wholly or partially state-owned enterprises will protect America’s economic primacy in the long run.