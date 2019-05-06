Power Plays in the Anti-Semitic Blame Game

The rise of ethnonationalist political leaders and racist violence should have focused attention on the threat of the far right, but instead, the loudest voices warn of an anti-Semitism problem on the left. In the U.S., that focus has come from the president, but it has been enabled by the supposed “resistance” to Trump: the Democratic Party leadership. (For instance, right after Trump targeted Omar, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi piously tweeted about her discussion of anti-Semitism with a splinter group of U.K. politicians.)

The focus on Omar, who has been the loudest voice challenging the Trump administration’s foreign policy (and pointing out, rightly, its connections to bipartisan American policy of a century or more), surprises not at all. It is also not news that criticizing Israel will get one accused of anti-Semitism; nor is it a shock that Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are more than happy to go along with such accusations. But the relatively new twist is that those accusations are being used to silence broader criticisms of capitalism and imperialism.

Anti-Semitism functions as a conspiracy theory. In the pretzel logic of this conspiracy, a Jewish cabal is causing all the world’s problems in an effort to further its own power. It has long served as a tool for those looking to deflect the evils of capitalism and imperialism onto a racialized group in order to protect the status quo. As political historian Barnaby Raine wrote, “It tells the anti-Semite that the problems in her society do not really run very deep, that they are only the work of some small cancer to be zapped while leaving a healthy body intact.”

And it is striking how recent accusations of left anti-Semitism have functioned in similar ways. Birtherism, for example, and Islamophobia more broadly, operate in the same conspiratorial shape. The idea that Barack Obama was a foreign invader, a secret Muslim out to destroy white America, came alongside the demands for his birth certificate (most notably from Trump, birther-in-chief) in the hopes that if it could only be proved, Obama could be removed. America would be, as the saying goes, great again. Omar actually is a few of the things that Obama’s enemies assumed he was: Muslim, African-born, and a real critic of American global hegemony—one who intends to change the way such power is wielded. Her critics, like Chelsea Clinton, have no problem reading anti-Semitism into the congresswoman’s tweets, yet don’t see how their own comments echo birtherist ideas that a Muslim migrant can never be “an American.” (With such attacks from her own party, it’s no wonder that the right scapegoats Omar—and expects to get away with it.)

Conspiracy theories are an attempt to understand the world—often deeply poisonous attempts, but attempts nevertheless. Anti-Semitism has been called the “socialism of fools” because, as organizer and antiracist educator Dania Rajendra told me, “It blames our oligarchy on Jews instead of ever-worsening monopoly capitalism.” It is not surprising, then, to see it rising in a time when capitalism’s cracks are easier than ever to perceive and, indeed, to fall through, even for those who used to feel secure. In the absence of a structural analysis of capitalism, conspiracy theories can thrive. And the systematic crushing—often through the use of anti-Semitism—of not just communism, but of any whisper of an alternative to capitalism, has left many people struggling for answers to why they feel their security slipping away.