This Is Really Happening

Such an odd cloud overcame the nation at that time.

A damp breeze and, where a storm should be,

defiance. In it, the litter of scorched marigolds

fidgeted on the ground against my feet. My fists

still pinched their stems as I metronomed now toward

“My life in poems” and then “I want to live,”

tore “my accountability to a community” from “I can’t bear

to be among,” turned from “violence is a resort” to

“the careful pursuit of beauty” and back. At each extreme,

the pieces I ripped apart from the blossoms fell,

either way, all to the ground. I brooded like this

often as a child. In one summer, another cousin

plucked me from a mood, unfolded and draped my back

across an anthill. I was briefly a glimmer struck burning

in a gust, a wild-down-the-mountainside scream,

but quickly, as my body slammed into place around

my sobs and my sobs, like doused coals, quit, I became

small and defeated and invested in the magic of palms

and soft hymns. The song of my grandmother’s balm,

what was it? There was only every single ant’s explicit sting

in the cache of what my flesh had recollected. I expected

—at that time, in that country—for the knowledge

of corporal damage and how to manage it to make itself

useful. People, poetry, severity: I was lonely for a tool.

From where I stood beneath the new weird weather,

in a hindsight, disturbed at my being older and colorful

in this lately precarious matter of facts—the climate,

for example, an opinion—as I watched my orange indecision

twitch in the sensitivities of wind

charlotting across the black soil, I felt still so miniature

and humiliated by the number of creatures who

could summarize themselves into inflicting harm

that I too could hardly believe the world

wasn’t quite the way that I remembered.