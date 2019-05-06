Game of Thrones: Another One Bites the Dust

I couldn’t believe it when he pulled that “gosh, isn’t it hot in here?” line.

Ryu: The best line of the whole episode was Jaime saying, “I’ve never slept with a knight before.”

Alex: Jo, I also read that scene that way! As for killing Cersei, there is now a crowd of candidates. The valonqar prophecy has always suggested that Jaime was the leading candidate, but also points to Tyrion. Dany wants vengeance, as does Grey Worm. Arya and the Hound are heading to King’s Landing to kill Cersei and the Mountain, respectively. All of these people can’t kill Cersei, though, I suppose it would be nice if they could.

Jo: Or a mystery candidate! There’s a line of thought out there that questions whether Tyrion is her biological brother at all. If I were making bets, I’d put about $2.50 on the killer being some previously unguessable entity.

I’m also curious how Dany’s character will unfurl in the final episodes. Like you, Alex, I think she’s lost detail and complexity, especially now that she is on a burning-eyed mission to avenge Missandei. But this can’t be her final form, surely? Will love win the day, or something else equally contrived?

Ryu: Should we talk about the dragon death and the crossbows a bit? For being supposedly invincible death machines, the dragons seem to have a huge Achilles heel, namely flying sharp projectiles.

Jo: Indeed: the Achilles dragon. This leads us to the munitions question. Why are Jon and Dany not spending all their time developing equally enormous torpedo crossbow devices? Where is the wildfire brewing industry? I just don’t understand why they’re relying on that one dragon when there is so much technology out there.

Alex: We need more big crossbows! Also, like, why didn’t anyone ask Bran what Cersei and Euron were up to? Instead of providing Jon and Dany with useful military intelligence, Bran is apparently scraping time and space for wheelchair designs. What use is having a creepy time lord if he’s not going to warn you about an ambush that will kill one of your two nuclear weapons?

Jo: Nobody is asking Bran anything. He knows everything! Literally what is he for if not telling the future and then planning around that information.

Did you guys notice that pang of longing on Jon’s face when Tormund spoke about the North? He misses his dead ginger girlfriend.

Ryu: It’s not like he can shack up with his aunt.

Jo: Why not?

Alex: All of Jon and Dany’s problems would be solved by ... getting married! The whole “she’s too strong for him” bit makes no sense. Just get married!

Ryu: This show has turned people into monsters.

Jo: I have another question. Is Sansa about to become Cersei Two? That was some frosty posturing on that wall.

Alex: I generally think she’s the smartest character on the show, but they haven’t done enough work on her knee-jerk opposition to Dany. Seems to me that pledging fealty in exchange for tens of thousands of soldiers and a couple of dragons that help you defeat a freaking undead Night King is a ... fair trade?

Jo: Good point. Though Arya did rather a lot.