Game of Thrones: Another One Bites the Dust

And goodbye, perhaps, to the alliance of convenience between the Starks and Daenerys Targaryen, who is looking increasingly isolated and vulnerable. Even Varys, it seems, has turned against her. Is it only a matter of time before Tyrion wises up?

Alex: Goodbye, Daenerys, change candidate. She came to Westeros promising to upend its political structure. “I’m not going to stop the wheel,” she famously said. “I’m going to break the wheel.” Dany was cast as the show’s ultimate idealist. If anyone could end the titular game of thrones, it was her.

I miss that Dany. All that’s left is her seemingly ever-growing lust for power, as if the show is setting her up to be the Mad Queen. She has retained a bit of her former self, promising to end tyranny in Westeros by, uh, slaughtering hundreds of thousands of innocents. But for the most part, her character has lost complexity and shading, pitching her as an antagonist in the two fights to come, one against Cersei and then another against Jon, when he arrives at King’s Landing with an army of Northerners in two weeks.