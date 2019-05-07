Amy Hempel’s Powerful Brevity

All of Hempel’s regular preoccupations appear in these stories: dogs (she fosters and trains service animals), jokes (she spent a lot of time in San Francisco comedy clubs in the 1970s), and trauma (her mother committed suicide when she was 19, her best friend died of leukemia in her twenties, and she herself survived two car accidents). Her narrators, too, are the same women they’ve always been, living contingently in temporary digs, doing temporary jobs, observing a tabloid world with grim hilarity. In the absence of parents or children, it can be hard to tell how old a Hempel narrator is, only that she has a past marked by crisis and loss.

The first line of “The Correct Grip,” cuts straight to the point: “A few days after the attack, the wife of the stranger who attacked me called me on the phone.” We get their odd, unsettling conversation, culminating in the wife’s enthusiastic offer to buy the narrator lunch. Then we segue back to an earlier call, from a friend with a broken ankle whose dog had gotten help. “I told her my dog would’ve done the same thing for me,” the narrator says in a standalone paragraph, “only stopping first to knock over trash cans and try to get laid.” She feels simultaneously proud and “dismayed by my impulse to make fun of rescue,” ending with a description of “the correct grip” on a dog’s leather leash: “It strengthens the hand when you form a fist for when the proverbial pendulum swings the hell back.”







It’s easy to imagine another, perhaps more popular, treatment of the same material. It would surely involve the scene of the attack, and the vicious character of the attacker, or at the very least a scene or two revealing the specific nature of the narrator’s trauma—her inability to connect with the current man in her life, her somewhat disproportionate reaction when something happens to her dog—followed by a scene that signifies healing and acceptance. But Hempel prefers to focus on the aftermath of catastrophes rather than the catastrophes themselves, on the absences and silences they create as well as the details through which we see them. It’s telling that Hempel’s greatest fans tend to be writers themselves—people as interested in privacy, note taking, and the arrangement of words as they are in the story being told.



“Cloudland,” the long last story in Sing to It, has the quality of an epic, and is, like much of Hempel’s work, narrated by a single woman on the run from failure and loss. “I remember thinking: There will come a time when I will not be thinking of this,” the first fragment reads. “And I was right. And I was wrong.” It is perhaps the one story in the collection a reviewer can spoil, so I’ll just say that the “this” the story thinks through has to do with a child the narrator long ago gave up for adoption. The reveal is slow and circuitous, delivered in Hempel’s characteristic fragments, simultaneously Delphic and self-deprecating:

I have heard jokes about impossible things to joke about: the Holocaust, AIDS, the attack on the Twin Towers. Shouldn’t I have heard a joke by now about what I did? Not to say it would be the equal of these horrors. Just that the joke, were there a joke to be made, would have been on me. Would have been at my expense. And rightly so.

In other fragments, we learn about her bumper sticker (“I BRAKE JUST LIKE A LITTLE GIRL”), the ramshackle house she rents in north Florida, and various local plants and snakes. We learn about the Victorian-style maternity home in Maine where she delivered, then gave up, her child, and we learn about “Cloudland,” a painting she owns of “four faceless girls in white dresses” fleeing a gathering storm. More images of girls in peril and ecological destruction mount, until the awful, unspoken thing finally demands to be said.