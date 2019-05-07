Democrats Need an Anti-Austerity Message

In August of 2011, President Obama signed the Budget Control Act. It was as part of a deal to end a crisis Republicans manufactured the month before when they threatened to shut down the government if Democrats did not agree to future spending cuts. The law mandated sequestration and imposed strict fiscal controls at a moment when the economy still needed economic stimulus. Sequestration, which capped the discretionary portions of the federal budgets, further slowed the recovery and constrained the Obama administration’s ability to influence the economy. “The recovery since 2009 has been historically slow, and the disappointing pace can be explained almost entirely by the fiscal austerity imposed by the Republicans in Congress,” the Economic Policy Institute’s Josh Bivens said in 2016. “To be blunt, if public spending since the Great Recession had followed the path it took during the recovery presided over by Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s, the U.S. economy would have been fully healed for years now.”

But, after hobbling the recovery during the Obama years, Republicans abandoned their austerity-loving ways as soon as they assumed control of a unified federal government in the wake of Trump’s surprise 2016 victory. It’s a bait-and-switch they’ve been pulling since the Reagan years. The “party of fiscal responsibility” has reliably driven up the deficit whenever they’ve held power over the past four decades.



“Once a Republican held the White House, Republicans simply abandoned the whole idea that sequestration, or anything at all, needed to be paid for,” wrote New York’s Jonathan Chait last year. “They have happily reverted to the Bush-era practice of putting everything on the national credit card.” The recovery that began in the Obama years has continued under Trump—one could argue the economy has even thrived. But how much of the continued expansion and modest job growth has come thanks to the rocket fuel Trump has poured on the fire in the form of a $1.5 trillion tax cut coupled with—crucially—the end of austerity? After years of spending cuts and tax increases (in the form of allowing some of the Bush tax cuts to expire) under Obama, Republicans cut taxes and approved $300 billion in new spending. As Paul Krugman pointed out on Twitter over the weekend, the end of austerity has played a significant and under-appreciated role in the booming economy:

We talk a lot about the 2017 tax cut, but I don't think people realize how much the spending austerity Rs imposed under Obama has been reversed under Trump. We're finally getting the Keynesian policy we needed when unemployment was high pic.twitter.com/j9wmhAGfFF — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 5, 2019

Republicans will try to flip the script yet again if Democrats retake power in 2021, demanding spending cuts to reduce the deficit that they fattened with handouts to the rich. “How can we pay for a Green New Deal when our deficit is so high?” Kevin McCarthy will bleat at Chuck Todd in a future episode of Meet The Press. “Instead of spending increases, we should be tightening our belt”—presumably by cutting social spending.



In the past, Democrats have, in typically bewildering fashion, accepted this as a good-faith critique, helping to cement the GOP’s image as a beacon of fiscal seriousness. They have nodded respectfully when Republicans have demanded spending cuts and have shackled themselves with nonsensical policies like PAYGO—which would require any legislation that increases spending or cuts taxes to be offset by either spending cuts or tax increases—a rule that would make many of the ambitious policies currently percolating within the party impossible to enact. And Democrats have done all this without receiving any quantifiable political benefits—Republicans consistently reject Democratic proposals that could reduce the deficit (like parts of Obamacare) while touting the GOP’s fiscal “discipline.”