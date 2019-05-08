The Republicans Are Dead to Planet Earth

When the Green New Deal started to gain steam with voters across the political spectrum last year, the Republicans faced a choice. They could counter Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s plan with one of their own, a free-market solution to the planet’s existential crisis. Or they could respond in the same way they’ve responded to every climate plan: by doubting the seriousness of global warming, or even denying its reality.

Some have suggested that the GOP is on the path to righteousness. The New York Times reported last month that Republican leaders who were once loud-mouthed science deniers are “now openly discussing climate change and proposing what they call conservative solutions.” Senate Environment Committee Chairman John Barrasso, in what the Times called “an important shift among Republicans in Congress,” said that “If we are serious about climate change, we must be serious about expanding our use of nuclear energy.” And Senator John Cornyn of Texas reportedly “is helping write legislation to reduce [greenhouse gas] emissions through ‘energy innovation.’”