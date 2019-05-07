The Inevitable Emptiness of the 2019 Met Gala

Zendaya, dressed as Cinderella. John Lamparski/Getty Images

We don’t live in a dystopian novel, but we do live under an authoritarian, right-wing government. Various writers have questioned whether camp’s ironic subversion works at all under these conditions. After Trump’s election in 2016, for example, Christy Wampole wrote in The New York Times that irony was now well and truly dead. Camp runs on irony, because it’s all about speaking obliquely, saying the opposite of what you mean (Effie only pretends that she only cares about wigs, since actually she cares about wigs and workers).

Wampole’s view of irony under Trump would make Effie’s form of camp resistance impossible: “Now that the luxury of ironic posturing is no longer affordable, we should be prepared for a new, expressive austerity.” Irony is indulgent, Wampole’s argument goes, just as enjoying one’s own queerness must now be laid aside in favor of campaigning for the right to queer existence. There is no place for mocking laughter—the sharpest arrow in the queer and feminine quiver—in Trump’s America. Only direct speech will be heard.

Contra Wampole and in the true spirit of the Sontagian Effie Trinket, the Met’s theme appeared, at least at first, to insist: Irony still works. Arch posturing remains, in the museum’s interpretation of Sontag, a glorious confutation of our ugly, old, male oppressor. We can refuse to speak his language and instead define our own political forum.