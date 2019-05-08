Uber Drivers Strike Before Owners’ Big Payday

After many years of work by organizers, New York City legislators passed a law in December requiring Uber to pay the city’s 70,000 ride-share drivers at least $17.22 an hour after expenses. The ride-sharing apps Lyft and Juno filed lawsuits stating that this would put them at a competitive disadvantage with Uber, which has a larger share of the market. But now other cities like Los Angeles—particularly reliant on ride apps due to its sprawling expanses and the lack of viable public transportation options—are demanding Uber match its New York City wage.

A recent study illustrated the toll that Uber and Lyft have taken on their Los Angeles workforce, who are overwhelmingly men of color. Lucero Herrera, a researcher at UCLA’s Labor Center and one of the report’s authors, told The New Republic that she has spoken to many Uber drivers in the city who live out of their cars and have amassed large amounts of debt working for the company, essentially locking themselves into their jobs. Forty-seven percent of drivers in the city said they consistently earn less than they expected. This is especially tough when ride-hail work is not just a “gig” but the primary source of income, as it is for two-thirds of drivers. Yet given the “freelance” nature of Uber’s workforce, organizing drivers to stand up en masse is no simple task. “Organizing in a sector that doesn’t have a physical space where the drivers can interact with each other is very hard,” said Herrera. “It’s pretty remarkable they’ve built this network across the world.”

“The strike has the potential to be quite huge,” Alexandrea Ravenelle, the author of Hustle and Gig, told The New Republic. “[Uber drivers] are not given the same protections as other workers when it comes to having the opportunity to strike. They’re viewed as competitors with each other.” Ravenelle said that the gig economy has revived labor practices in the United States characteristic of the early 1900s, with few protections against union busting, workplace injuries, and other abuses that take place on the job. “I hope with this strike, drivers are able to make investors consider their labor practices before they buy Uber’s stock.”