The Worst Businessman in America

The Times’ scoop is bracing, even if it comes too late to convince Trump loyalists that they have been hoodwinked by a fraud (if they ever were convincible). What it does suggest is that no coverup lasts forever—and that, sooner or later, Trump’s more recent tax returns will be made public.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been stonewalling the House Ways and Means Committee’s demand, buttressed by a 1924 law, for the last six years of Trump’s federal returns. In a coincidence that might embarrass a political novelist, the Times’ story broke just as Mnuchin was attending a 2020 Trump fundraiser—the kind of event past treasure secretaries have avoided out of conflict-of-interest concerns.

But just as New York’s tabloid culture of the 1980s and 1990s made Trump, his residency in the state may ultimately break him. The New York legislature, which has its own hefty share of grifters, is moving toward approving a bill that would provide Trump’s state tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee on request.