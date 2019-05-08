The Worst Businessman in America

Thus ended the ignominious saga of Donald Trump, Corporate Raider.

The more detail we learn about how little Trump appears to have learned about business during his undergraduate years at the Wharton School, the more it becomes apparent that the president owes most of his patina of success to Jeff Zucker.



As the head of NBC’s entertainment division in 2004, Zucker put the all-hat-and-no-cattle New York real estate hustler on the air as the host of The Apprentice. Then in 2015 and 2016, CNN, now headed by Zucker, promoted Trump’s presidential candidacy even more egregiously than Fox News.

Trump implicitly acknowledged the accuracy of the Times’ tax reporting when he tweeted early Wednesday morning, “You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes ... it was sport. Additionally, the very old information is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!” In his tweets, Trump claimed that his red-ink bookkeeping was all real estate gamesmanship, even though the Times’ story pointedly declared, “Depreciation cannot account for the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses Mr. Trump declared on his taxes.”

In theory, the revelation that Trump was the biggest loser during his supposed heyday in New York real estate should embarrass some 2016 Republican voters about their gullibility. During the 1980s, Hillary Clinton, at least, made a dubious $100,000 in profits in commodities futures.

The truth is that when a president seeks reelection, the only things that matter to the voters are what he did in the Oval Office—and not his record prior to the White House.

Ronald Reagan’s prior career as a B-list actor was a Democratic talking point in 1980, but it had scant political relevance when the Gipper won a 49-state landslide in 1984. Republicans failed to make Bill Clinton’s tangled investment in the Whitewater real estate development in Arkansas a 1996 campaign issue. And with the Iraq War raging in 2004, George W. Bush’s Vietnam-era billet in the Alabama Air National Guard came across as a penny-ante scandal.

Similarly, the case against Trump’s reelection should be built around his bilious, maladroit, lawless presidency rather than his long-ago billion-dollar business failures. In fact, judging from 10 years of Trump’s taxes, he may be even more inept at making money than he is at governing the nation.

The Times’ story ended with this satisfying knife twist: “While Donald Trump reported hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for 1990 and 1991, Fred Trump’s returns showed a positive income of $53.9 million, with only one major loss: $15 million invested in his son’s latest apartment project.”

In a just world, Trump would be brooding in Trump Tower about his life of upward failure and his inability to ever please his late father, Fred. Instead, he is brooding in the White House about the battle over his tax returns, the fight over the unredacted Mueller report (which Trump is now trying to withhold through executive privilege), and the fight over the cavalcade of administration witnesses subpoenaed by the House. He must sense that the water is rising around him. He is the White House version of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, desperately flailing as the bucket brigade keeps coming at him.

Probably, in his twilight hours, Trump wishes that he still had Roy Cohn at his side, embellishing his lies and giving a Bronx cheer to the concept of justice. Of course, in a hint at Trump’s rendezvous with history, Cohn was disbarred on his deathbed for “dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation.”

