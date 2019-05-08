Waynesville Diarist

Mr. and Mrs. Gudger sat down next to my desk. Their faces were gaunt, bleak, and pale. Four days earlier their only son had shot himself dead at 24. “You’re the man who put that in the paper ain’t you?” Mrs. Gudger said tearfully. “Why’d you have to do it? Why’d you have to put us through this?” As I leaned forward to murmur my sympathy to her, her husband lunged and slammed a right hook into my cheek, launching me and my rolling desk-chair into a Xerox machine. As I scrambled to my feet, Mrs. Gudger got between me and her husband, and the mountain man backed off. Before moving down the stairs with his wife, Mr. Gudger turned and said ominously, “If you’ll be cruel to us, we’ll be cruel to you.”

The moment had been foretold: out here in the mountains, Clifton Metcalf had warned me before I joined the editorial staff of The Mountaineer, the triweekly newspaper of Waynesville, North Carolina, “our readers don’t always write letters. Sometimes they pay you a visit.” This brand of editorial feedback has been exorcised, of course, from big-city journalism. When somebody like Ed Meese gets steamed up over allegations that he’s been paying off loans with government jobs, he at least has to get the proper authorization before being allowed up into The Washington Post newsroom to throw a punch at a reporter. In place of the country reporter’s glass jaw, the big-city newspaper, in its high civility, substitutes a pecking order beginning with that strange bird of Swedish plumage, the ombudsman. If that doesn’t do, there are always letters to the editor, columns on the Op-Ed page, or the ultimate weapon—not the fist, but the lawyer. But proximity to the people gives smalltown papers their special flavor, one that is worth taking a few bumps to preserve.

I was back in Waynesville recently to celebrate a centennial. Early in the year 1884 W. S. Hemby peeled the first copy of The Waynesville News off his hand-held press. It informed readers that an immense monument to George Washington was nearly complete in the nation’s capital. A mushy poem of lost love (“I pictured her as one who drew/Aside life’s curtain and looked through . . .”) and a tale about a Mexican fleeing American troops near Los Angeles finished off the front page. A half-dozen owners later. The Mountaineer, the “Largest Circulation Non-Daily Paper in Western North Carolina,” shoots off an offset press at five copies a second, and provides “All the News You Need.” Seven reporters and editors do it all—write the stories, shoot the photos, do the layout and the paste-up, put the paper to bed. There’s nothing national, no wire services, but plenty of local coverage, from Bethel to Beaverdam. A herd of buffalo escapes onto the town golf course and a sheriff’s deputy, wielding a nine iron, gives chase down the fairways in a cart; Miss McCracken betroths Mr. Noland; a Haywood County man drowns under mysterious circumstances in the Pigeon River. Add photos of the biggest spud, the longest zucchini, the heaviest trout, and an eggplant that looks like Richard Nixon.

There’s a whole lot more to the broadsheet than zucchinis and eggplants, however. At a time when (some might argue) the Watergate-era aggressiveness and high public standing of big-city papers has faded, The Mountaineer, circulation 13,000, is just coming around. The paper has in the last few years conducted investigations into transportation of nuclear waste, bribery in the county jail, mistreatment of migrant workers, and allegations of vote fraud. In some cases, new standards in reporting have collided with old institutions, changing the face of both the paper and the community.