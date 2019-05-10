Big Pharma Is Pushing a Big Lie

The trouble is Sanofi didn’t identify the PCSK9 gene or link this protein-regulating gene to FH. Nor did the company have the idea to develop PCSK9 inhibitors to reduce the risk of cardiac events in those with this condition. Researchers at public hospitals and universities around the world collaborated on these tasks. Realizing the potential for profit, the drugmaker shepherded the therapy through later stage trials and FDA approval. Until very recently, Sanofi’s PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent, retailed at $14,000 per year and was not always covered by insurance. Like insulin, the drug was priced out of many patients’ reach.

It’s common for industry representatives to tell stories of individuals whose lives have been saved by innovation—or of individuals who are desperately waiting for a breakthrough. These emotional appeals should not distract from the facts: Big Pharma does not apply the majority of profits from costly medicines to research and development (R&D); Big Pharma does not drive innovation; and Big Pharma does not meaningfully invest in treatments for rare and neglected diseases. As industry representatives are sure to plug “innovation” again at the next hearing, and at other high-level discussions on drug prices, it’s important to understand the industry’s actual role in the development of lifesaving medicines.

Industry spending on R&D is a fraction of what it spends on marketing and lobbying, and as many academics and journalists have noted, it also pales in comparison to the drug manufacturers’ claims. Citing a 2014 report by the industry-funded Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, manufacturers have posited that it costs about $2.6 billion dollars to develop a new drug. The cost, according to consumer advocacy groups like Public Citizen, is actually closer to $161 million—an amount manufacturers can sometimes make back within days of introducing a product. For instance, drugmaker Novartis likely recovered R&D expenses for the leukemia drug Gleevec in less than two weeks. And drug companies’ contributions to R&D are even slimmer when considering government tax credits that come with these expenditures, which can reduce corporate costs by almost 50 percent.

Drugmakers would also have us believe that scientists in corporate laboratories conduct the “basic” or preliminary research for most new medicines. Their ads feature in-house researchers peering in microscopes and studying brain scans. In reality, it is the federal government that funds 84 percent of initial drug research, and charitable organizations additionally contribute on top of that. A recent study showed that all 210 of the new drugs approved by the FDA between 2010 and 2016 were funded by the National Institutes of Health. This taxpayer-funded agency was behind Sovaldi, a novel treatment for Hepatitis C; Gleevec, which treats chronic myelogenous leukemia; and Cervarix, Gardasil, and Gardasil 9, vaccines that protect against HPV.

It was scientists at the University of Pennsylvania who recently developed CAR T-cell therapy, a now-popular cancer treatment. Novartis took the drug through the FDA approval process and then slapped on a $475,000 price tag. Over at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, researchers found that an older drug, Truvada, can be used to prevent HIV infection. Since that drug was acquired by Gilead, taxpayers have not recovered a single penny for research costs, even though the government owns the patent. Examples like these have led many health care advocates to claim that Americans pay twice for their drugs—first as taxpayers and then again as consumers.