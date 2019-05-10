Homelessness Is Not a Crime

It’s no coincidence that some of the most unequal and expensive cities in the country, like San Francisco, New York City, and Washington, D.C., also have the largest populations of homeless people. The absence of affordable housing can force lower-income people onto the streets, and yet such cities—which are dominated by Democrats, it should be said—are often reluctant to leverage their substantial tax base to fund enough lower-income housing or even homeless shelters. It seems NIMBYism is an even more powerful force than political ideology.

This shortsightedness has its own costs. By criminalizing public sleeping and similar acts, businesses and city governments are treating homelessness as an aesthetic problem instead of a moral and economic one. Many cities are trying to make public spaces as uncomfortable as possible for homeless people by tearing out benches, replacing covered bus stops with leaning posts, and adding ornamental spikes to ledges or other flat surfaces. When homeless people then seek other places to rest, socialize, or make money, they’re arrested and funneled into the criminal justice system—the default social safety net in American life.

With Democrats failing to lead on the issue, reformers’ hopes currently rest on the courts. Last September, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Martin v. City of Boise that the Eighth Amendment forbids arresting people for sleeping outdoors if they don’t have anywhere else to go. The decision drew upon a 1962 Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws criminalizing addiction to narcotics, holding that the government could not punish someone for a medical condition over which they had no control. “As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property on the false premise that they had a choice in the matter,” the panel concluded.