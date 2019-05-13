ICE’s Brazen Arrests Are Impeding Justice

Federal immigration authorities are sending a message when they raid state courthouses, and it is not a friendly one. This practice is a painful affront to victims and witnesses who come to our courts seeking justice, and a statement of smirking disrespect to the local police, prosecutors, and judges who are sworn to administer it. ICE’s courthouse arrests also badly complicate the lives and futures of non-citizens. Even minor, unresolved misdemeanor charges can render individual immigrants permanently ineligible for visas to return to the U.S., while even the faintest rumor of ICE enforcement can cause ripples of fear and panic to spread throughout their communities.

ICE’s dramatic intrusion into the business of the Marlborough District Court came within days of the filing of an unprecedented joint legal action against the agency by prosecutors from two of the state’s largest counties, together with public defenders at the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services. These courtroom opponents joined forces against the federal government to allege that the dramatic rise in courthouse arrests carried out under Trump had “paralyzed the effective administration of justice” throughout greater Boston and beyond. They contend, correctly, that federal interference with state criminal matters is a violation of the Tenth Amendment and the state sovereignty of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This historic lawsuit was announced days after Massachusetts federal prosecutors criminally indicted a sitting state judge simply for keeping order in her own courthouse. The case involves Judge Shelley Joseph, who acted completely within her authority after prosecutors dropped a pending charge against a defendant in state custody. Joseph had been notified ICE was on site to arrest this defendant so, after confirming dismissal of the charge, she instructed a court officer to escort the defendant downstairs to the lockup so he could meet with his attorney and be processed for release. Joseph’s routine order has almost certainly already cost her a judgeship; her law license and possibly even her freedom are now also on the line. (One important point, which has been overlooked in the media frenzy surrounding this indictment: If ICE agents had followed their own internal guidelines—specifically designed to minimize public disturbance in the course of arrests—they could have almost certainly apprehended the defendant outside the courthouse rather than in the lobby.)