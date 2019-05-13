Game of Thrones: Ask Not For Whom the Bells Toll

Alex: In one sense, this was a perfect ending for the show. The throne room is in ruins, with Daenerys driven mad by the central conflict of her character: Is she a tyrant or a reformer? Having decided that the ends justify the means, she has lost sight of her purpose—breaking the wheel—and become, by her own hand, Queen of the Ashes.

In another sense, it was deeply unsatisfying. The show has made the case that desiring power in the form of the Iron Throne is inherently corrupting. Think of Robert, Cersei, Stannis, and now Dany, all of whom were undone by this same tragic flaw. The difference with Dany is that we were led to believe she was different. Emilia Clarke has done a splendid job of wearing Daenerys’s conflict on her face, but she’s had precious little to work with from the show’s writers. In last night’s episode, they basically implied that she destroyed a city because her boyfriend/nephew didn’t want to make out any more.

There were other inconsistencies. The show has rapidly shifted its moral calculus over the past season or two. It once reveled in Khal Drogo pouring molten gold over Viserys’s head, in Arya poisoning dozens of unsuspecting Freys. Now, without really doing any narrative or character work, we are meant to be repulsed by Dany’s sack of King’s Landing. Last night’s battle was thematically and morally muddled, a reflection of a rushed endgame.