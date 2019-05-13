Game of Thrones: Ask Not For Whom the Bells Toll

Each Monday, members of The New Republic staff will discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones, now in its eight and final season. Join Josephine Livingstone, Alex Shephard, and Ryu Spaeth as they contribute their little drop to the ocean of Game of Thrones content, which this week will feature bloodlust, war crimes, and siblings reunited.

Ryu: Jon Snow has seen a thing or two in his eventful time on earth. Grinding combat in the frozen mud. Enemies both living and dead. The afterlife, even. Yet he seemed genuinely stunned when Dany, blinded by rage, lit up King’s Landing with her dragon, slaughtering hundreds of thousands of innocents and unleashing a bloody free-for-all. The question of whether Dany is fit to rule was definitively answered: She burned it all down, as her father, the Mad King, once threatened to do. As the walls tumbled and the city bled, it seemed as if all sense of order had finally given way, leaving only chaos and flame. Is this how it ends?

Alex: In one sense, this was a perfect ending for the show. The throne room is in ruins, with Daenerys driven mad by the central conflict of her character: Is she a tyrant or a reformer? Having decided that the ends justify the means, she has lost sight of her purpose—breaking the wheel—and become, by her own hand, Queen of the Ashes.

In another sense, it was deeply unsatisfying. The show has made the case that desiring power in the form of the Iron Throne is inherently corrupting. Think of Robert, Cersei, Stannis, and now Dany, all of whom were undone by this same tragic flaw. The difference with Dany is that we were led to believe she was different. Emilia Clarke has done a splendid job of wearing Daenerys’s conflict on her face, but she’s had precious little to work with from the show’s writers. In last night’s episode, they basically implied that she destroyed a city because her boyfriend/nephew didn’t want to make out any more.