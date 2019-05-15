Should People Be Allowed to Get Rich on Global Warming?

But as the climate warms, there will be some wide moral gaps between one money-making scheme and another. What if, for example, I anticipate that some seaside towns will stop shoring up the coastline as the seas rise, and I buy up a string of houses that are likely to go from being near the beach to on the beach? Have I done something wrong? It’s not like I caused the sea level to rise, after all. Like the Dengue Fever drug lord, though, I would essentially be rooting for a problem that contributes to the suffering of millions. I am on Team Asteroid.

Pompeo’s example of ice-free Arctic shipping lanes carries some more confusing ethical issues. The shipping industry happens to account for three percent of all the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, meaning they played a not-insignificant role in actually helping open up those shipping routes. Then again, shipping through those shortened routes means the industry’s carbon footprint could actually shrink, even as their profits rise. Do we want to punish, or somehow curtail, that sort of profit generation if it also creates an ancillary benefit for the rest of us?



There are obvious ethical differences between rooting for climate change to continue and just trying to adapt to it. But it’s not always easy to make those distinctions in business practices. “There seem to be no sharp lines between simply responding to climate change through adaptation, taking advantage of climate change to develop new economic opportunities, and being actively invested in ongoing climate change,” said Hourdequin.