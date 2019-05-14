Elizabeth Warren Has a Plan to Fight the Opioid Crisis. Why Don’t Other Democrats?

It’s also, as Warren’s plan makes clear, a corruption issue: Several pharmaceutical companies have gotten rich off of this problem. If Democrats are actually serious about taking on both corruption and health care reform—arguably the two most dominant issues in the upcoming election—Warren’s message is a good place to start.



Tackling the opioid crisis was important, if cynical, part of Donald Trump’s 2016 political playbook, particularly in the hard-hit state of New Hampshire. Through Trump’s jaundiced eyes, opioid abuse is, as most things are, an outgrowth of illegal immigration. “Not only will a wall keep out the dangerous drug dealers, it will also keep out ... the heroin poisoning our youth,” Trump told New Hampshire voters in October of 2016. “We’re going to set up programs,” he promised. “We’re going to try everything we can to get them unaddicted.”



Trump ultimately won the areas most affected by opioids in 2016 and, according to a study from Penn State’s Shannon Monnat, “outperformed the previous Republican candidate Mitt Romney the most in counties with the highest drug, alcohol, and suicide mortality rates.” But in office, Trump has done little to fight prescription drug abuse.



“We will never stop until our job is done, and then maybe we’ll have to find something new,” the president told a gathering of drug addiction professionals in late-April. “And I hope that’s going to be soon.” But his administration has done little of substance. A public health emergency was declared in 2017, but no plan was offered for fighting the opioid crisis and no additional money was allocated to federal agencies. A commission was created in 2018 to study the epidemic and make recommendations for how best to fight it, but very little information from that effort has been made public, prompting Warren and Washington Senator Patty Murray to demand an investigation.



In March of last year, the administration released a skeletal plan that focused almost entirely on harsher sentences for dealers, including a controversial plan to recommend the death penalty with greater frequency for drug traffickers. “These are terrible people, and we have to get tough on those people, because we can have all the blue ribbon committees we want, but if we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time,” Trump said, seemingly discounting his own opioid commission.

