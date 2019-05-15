The Very American Case of Robert Kraft and a Florida Prostitution Sting

Local prosecutors told the public they had smashed a international sex-trafficking ring and caught some of the country’s most privileged citizens participating in it. (Another Boston billionaire, John Childs, was also charged in the case.) “The men are the monsters in this case,” Marin County Sheriff William Snyder told reporters in February. At a press conference shortly after the raids, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg suggested that the defendants might face additional charges for their connections to it. “Human trafficking is the business of stealing someone’s freedom for profit,” he warned. “It can happen anywhere, including the peaceful community of Jupiter, Florida.”

The narrative changed just as the public’s attention turned elsewhere. Reason’s Elizabeth Nolan Brown noted the following week that Florida officials walked back many of their most inflammatory claims, including the allegation that the parlors engaged in human trafficking. “We have no evidence that there’s human trafficking involved,” a state prosecutor told a judge during a hearing in April. This is an all too familiar refrain. While sex trafficking can be a legitimate problem, law enforcement agencies also often use it to describe and justify crackdowns on consensual sex work.

To build a case against Kraft and the other defendants, police obtained what’s known as a “sneak and peek” warrant to place cameras inside the day spa, telling a judge that they suspected human trafficking was occurring behind closed doors. According to Kraft’s lawyers, police officers created a fake bomb threat against the day spa to evacuate it so they could slip in and install cameras in the private massage rooms. From there, they reportedly amassed a trove of footage of masseuses providing a range of sexual services to some customers.

That’s not all they filmed, though. Police are supposed to stop recording when they aren’t witnessing criminal activity, a process known as minimization. The warrant didn’t provide the proper instructions for officers to avoid violating people’s Fourth Amendment rights, Judge Leonard Hanser wrote in his ruling on Monday. As a result, the government filmed innocent patrons of the day spa in intensely private situations for no legitimate reason. “The court finds that the search warrant does not contain required minimization guidelines, and that minimization techniques employed in this case did not satisfy constitutional requirements,” he concluded. His ruling means the footage can’t be used in a trial.

Kraft’s lawyers could file a motion to dismiss the case as soon as this week. If Kraft succeeds, it will be because he had advantages that other defendants did not. His wealth and connections provided him with the best available legal representation, as his lawyers flooded the court with motions to throw out the likely embarrassing tapes and keep them sealed from the press and public. In an ideal world, every American would have access to the same level of legal defense that Kraft does. But many can’t afford any lawyer, let alone some of the best in the field, and they suffer for it. Florida’s public defenders, for example, are saddled with 200 to 400 felony cases each year and paid less than almost any other government attorney.