The Very American Case of Robert Kraft and a Florida Prostitution Sting

Kraft’s lawyers could file a motion to dismiss the case as soon as this week. If Kraft succeeds, it will be because he had advantages that other defendants did not. His wealth and connections provided him with the best available legal representation, as his lawyers flooded the court with motions to throw out the likely embarrassing tapes and keep them sealed from the press and public. In an ideal world, every American would have access to the same level of legal defense that Kraft does. But many can’t afford any lawyer, let alone some of the best in the field, and they suffer for it. Florida’s public defenders, for example, are saddled with 200 to 400 felony cases each year and paid less than almost any other government attorney.

As they did in this case, prosecutors regularly use the threat of additional charges and a prolonged trial to induce defendants to accept a guilty plea. Time and resource constraints make those deals an attractive proposition not only to the defendants, but to judges and public defenders. This warps the criminal justice system, such that courtroom drama in the vein of Law & Order is becoming a thing of the past: Between 90 and 95 percent of federal and state cases are now resolved through plea deals instead of a trial with one’s peers.

In the age of mass incarceration, it’s natural to think that the United States has the harshest, most punitive criminal justice system in the free world. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though. For some Americans, it’s relatively easy to vindicate themselves in a court of law—to quash bad warrants and suppress bad evidence, to thwart overzealous prosecutors and defeat spurious charges before they even reach a jury. The only question is whether you can afford it.