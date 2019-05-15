Joe Biden Is Going Back to the Clinton Playbook

We know how that played out: The centrists won the argument and, when Clinton rode the “New Democrat” agenda to victory in 1992, Lite Republicanism became the official strategy of the Democratic Party. But white Southerners, the ostensible rationale for trading progressivism for “pragmatism,” never came back to the fold; instead, they became a solid base for the GOP, which served up an ever-purer form of white supremacy, Bible-beating patriarchy, and free-market malarkey. Meanwhile, the emerging majority of people of color and white progressives became uninspired part-time voters, rolling their collective eyes at the Democrats’ empty talk about economic and racial justice.

By the close of the Obama era, the Democrats had lost their purchase on power in Congress, in most statehouses, and at the local levels they’d once dominated. After Hillary Clinton lost the ideological argument to Bernie Sanders in 2016, and then lost the general election to Donald Trump, Third Way politics appeared destined at last for the dustheap of history. The future of the Democratic Party was now in the hands of unapologetic progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stacey Abrams.

So it seemed. But six months after the 2018 midterms, history is repeating itself. Biden sits high atop the presidential primary field, hinging his appeal on a promise of winning back yet another set of white guys gone astray: the “working-class” Rust Belt voters who supposedly tipped the 2016 election to Trump. The fact that hundreds of thousands of African American voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—more than enough to have made the difference—sat out the 2016 election was roundly ignored in the aftermath of Trump’s shocking victory. Never mind that, Democrats were being told: Once again, you’ve got a white-guy problem on your hands. And who better to ride to the rescue than good old Retro Joe?

“For his whole career,” as New York’s Rebecca Traister wrote not long ago, “Biden’s role has been to comfort the lost, prized, and most fondly imagined Democratic voter, the one who’s like him: that guy in the diner, that guy in Ohio, that guy who’s white and so put off by the changed terms of gendered and racial power in this country that decades ago he fled for the party that was working to roll back the social advancements that had robbed him of his easy hold on power. That guy who believed that the system worked best when it worked for him.” All of which makes Biden, she added, “the Democrats’ answer to the hunger to ‘make America great again,’ dressed up in liberal clothes.”

Desperation sure does a number on Democrats. Not even the mainstream pundits and latter-day Blue Dogs who worked so hard to sell the white working-class narrative of 2016 could have imagined that Biden would have such a strong edge in the primary polling, even at this early juncture. Especially not with a campaign that, so far, has made almost no concessions to 21st-century progressivism (or 21st-century America, for that matter). Yes, Biden started mouthing a pro-choice line years ago when it became anathema in the Democratic Party to rage against abortion rights, and he came out for same-sex marriage in 2012 after having backed the Defense of Marriage Act. And sure, he’s grudgingly apologized for groping women without permission and championing the 1994 crime bill that helped lead to the mass incarceration of black men. Eventually, no doubt, he’ll be forced to explain away other apostasies like his co-sponsorship of the inequality-expanding bankruptcy bill in 2005.