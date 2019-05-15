Joe Biden Is Going Back to the Clinton Playbook

Desperation sure does a number on Democrats. Not even the mainstream pundits and latter-day Blue Dogs who worked so hard to sell the white working-class narrative of 2016 could have imagined that Biden would have such a strong edge in the primary polling, even at this early juncture. Especially not with a campaign that, so far, has made almost no concessions to 21st-century progressivism (or 21st-century America, for that matter). Yes, Biden started mouthing a pro-choice line years ago when it became anathema in the Democratic Party to rage against abortion rights, and he came out for same-sex marriage in 2012 after having backed the Defense of Marriage Act. And sure, he’s grudgingly apologized for groping women without permission and championing the 1994 crime bill that helped lead to the mass incarceration of black men. Eventually, no doubt, he’ll be forced to explain away other apostasies like his co-sponsorship of the inequality-expanding bankruptcy bill in 2005.

But there’s a difference between apologizing and evolving. Biden’s campaign kickoff, late last month, was a letter-perfect example of his old stock-in-trade: talking like a populist and walking like a plutocrat. The night before the union hall rally in Pittsburgh, Biden was raising big bucks from labor-busting bigwigs at a fundraiser hosted by former Comcast President David Cohen. The next afternoon, he had the folks roaring along as he excoriated union-busting corporate greedheads and declared his candidacy was all about “workers over wealth.” “This country wasn’t built by Wall Street bankers, CEOs, and hedge-fund managers,” he shouted. “It was built by you!”

Like the other New Democrats, Biden has always talked endlessly about the middle class, even while he’s helped to extinguish it. “The middle class is hurting in America,” he lamented in Pittsburgh, lowering his voice to a conspiratorial whisper. “The stock market is roaring, but you don’t feel it. There was a $2 trillion tax cut last year; did you feel it? Did you get anything from it?” This is a crime, he said, because “hard-working middle-class Americans are the backbone of this nation—that’s no hyperbole, they are the backbone of this nation.” At times, he’s unable to conceal the extent to which “middle class” is Democratic code for white people: “Being middle class is not a number,” he said. “It’s a value set. It’s about being able to send your kid to a park where you know they’re coming home safe.”