Joe Biden Is the Democrats’ Safety School

That was too much for Ryan Buchanan, a bearded freshman representative from Concord. “Biden could have summoned more witnesses to support Anita Hill,” Buchanan argued. “The only person who can say we can move on is Anita Hill. And she hasn’t done it.”

This conversation was part of an impromptu Thursday morning focus group that I convened to discuss Biden following the former vice president’s first 2019 swing through the state. What made the conversation edgier than usual was the makeup of the group: all seven participants were part of the Progressive Caucus in New Hampshire’s 400-member lower house.

Komi was the only one at the table poised to endorse Biden (“Sooner or later, I think I will”). But he was not the vice president’s lone fan in the group. “I have loved Joe Biden because of my background from a working-class family and being a big Obama lover,” said Kris Schultz from Concord, who chairs the 70-person caucus.* “I also remember Biden as a progressive force in the Obama White House.”