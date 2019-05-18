Harvard Was Right to Fire Ron Sullivan

Friedersdorf notes that “Sullivan long ago appointed Linda D. M. Chavers, a resident dean, to serve as his house’s ‘point person’ for sexual-assault issues. (Moreover, Harvard employs dozens of people to whom any student in need could report sexual misconduct.)” Yet as a resident dean, Chavers herself was both appointed by, and reported to, Sullivan—little comfort to concerned students. But this isn’t just about incidentally protecting women who live in Winthrop House. In a time when Harvard, like so many communities, is collectively processing the suffering of so many women in this post-#MeToo moment, we should expect leaders like Sullivan, who’ve been appointed to facilitate this communal healing and move toward improved social norms to embrace that obligation full-bore. Sullivan has not distinguished himself in this regard.

In the role of faculty dean at Harvard, a lightning rod like Sullivan is wrong for the job. No doubt, there are countless exceptional academics in the nine faculties of Harvard who would not meet this standard of commitment to compassion, making them wrong for the job, too. And Sullivan was not merely wrong for the job as faculty dean because of his decision to represent Weinstein, or because students in Winthrop only learned about it when Page Six broke the news, or because he’s made disturbing comments about would-be victims within Harvard.

He proved himself wrong for the job by the way he reacted when students first learned, in January, of his decision to fight to keep America’s most famous (and quite rich) accused sexual assailant out of jail. Sullivan didn’t just defend his decision; he took aim at undergraduate critics in a way that was intellectually dishonest, if not downright nefarious, condescending to them as if they were too stupid to understand how the criminal justice system works. “It is particularly important for this category of unpopular defendant [like Weinstein] to receive the same process as everyone else—perhaps even more important,” Sullivan said. “To the degree we deny unpopular defendants basic due process rights we cease to be the country we imagine ourselves to be.”