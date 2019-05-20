Game of Thrones: Worst Finale Ever?

Alex: Like a lot of parts in this episode, the failure of that scene points to earlier shortcomings. Jaime Lannister, as we may recall, shacked up with and abandoned Brienne in the exact same episode. The show, which basically has played at 32x speed for the past two seasons, never really gave us the payoff for his storyline—the evil Prince Charming who, thanks to Brienne, discovers his humanity. So it ultimately felt a little weird to watch Brienne doing him a solid, filling out the empty page in the Book of Brothers that was the source of so much consternation and mockery. I guess this was another example of the finale’s larger theme, of the power and necessity of stories—showing the kingdom an ideal version of Jaime was the ultimate act of love.

One thing that wasn’t? Sending Jon to the Night’s Watch. Why is there a Night’s Watch? Tyrion acted like it was this romantic thing—where else can we send those pesky cripples, bastards, and broken things! One problem though: Bran, a cripple, is King and Tyrion, a dwarf, is Hand. Jon, meanwhile, got the short end of the stick. I like him going beyond The Wall with Tormund and Ghost, but what are the other Night’s Watch brothers supposed to do? They should’ve turned it into a public service corps instead.

Ryu: Right, do we need a Night’s Watch if the White Walkers are dead? I also got the strong impression that Jon and his crew were going to become a new Children of the Forest. But honestly, WHATEVER, I’m done speculating about this show. Arya is going West, where no one has ever gone before? WHO CARES. Drogon is still alive, flying around with Dany’s corpse? I DON’T WANT TO HEAR ABOUT IT.