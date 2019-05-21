Is Trump DOA in the Rust Belt?

That’s a particularly interesting assessment given the role that outside consultants and money has played in Wisconsin’s transformation into a Republican laboratory. “There is tremendous frustration with the influence of out-of-state organizations and out-of-state money,” Lisa Graves, the executive director of the Madison-based Center for Media and Democracy, told Kaufman in a 2012 New York Times article about the state. The Kochs, in particular, have taken interest in the state’s Republican Party—particularly its assault on organized labor—and have poured millions of dollars into the state in recent years, aiding the conservative revolution. Unfortunately, after going for broke to re-elect Scott Walker in 2018, the party is now broke—one maxed-out credit card cost the party $600 a month in interest payments alone.

But the most interesting part of the report is what it doesn’t say. The Wisconsin GOP autopsy recalls another post-mortem, the one the Republican Party conducted after its 2012 defeat. That document, released in 2013, blasted the party for its failure to make inroads with young people and minorities, particularly Hispanics:

Public perception of the Party is at record lows. Young voters are increasingly rolling their eyes at what the Party represents, and many minorities wrongly think that Republicans do not like them or want them in the country. When someone rolls their eyes at us, they are not likely to open their ears to us… If Hispanic Americans perceive that a GOP nominee or candidate does not want them in the United States (i.e. self-deportation), they will not pay attention to our next sentence. It does not matter what we say about education, jobs or the economy; if Hispanics think we do not want them here, they will close their ears to our policies…. Other minority communities, including Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, also view the Party as unwelcoming.

There is nothing so direct, or so cutting, in the Wisconsin GOP’s assessment. That seems intentional. The 2013 autopsy has been used as a cudgel by critics of the party’s turn toward Trump, racism, and xenophobia. Republican elites, having done the math, endorsed immigration reform; Donald Trump won the presidency, and became the leader of the party, demanding to build a wall.



In Wisconsin, Republicans are “midwestern nice” about their failures. They struggle to connect with black voters, but are “one of the very few state parties that continue to fund full time organizers focused in the Hispanic and African American communities” and set up “meetings and roundtables with leaders in those communities.” (Later in the report, they reveal they have two full-time organizers working “in minority communities.”) They struggle to connect with young voters and must do more to support College Republicans, “who find themselves outnumbered and too often unsupported,” but hopefully note that “College campuses have an obligation to allow diverse points of view to be heard, and that includes the center right perspective.” While “Republicans are losing with women,” it’s also true that “Democrats are losing with men.” On gender, at least, embarrassment creeps into the report: “On our side, one cannot look at the number of women hired as Party staff or included in high level campaign messaging and strategy sessions and make a straight-faced argument that we’ve done enough to include a group that represents approximately 52% of the vote.”



The overall theme, however, is that all of these problems can be solved by better organization, no shift in ideology or policy positions required. It’s a point hammered home by the strange, snowflake-like conclusion: the ultimate goal is to “help make it safe to outwardly support the President, and use our recognized superiority in data to implement a strategy that re-elects our President and benefits our local and legislative candidates.”