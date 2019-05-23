Will the Radical Right Break the EU?

This is a legacy of integration. When the Treaty of Rome set out to abolish “any discrimination based on nationality between workers,” it did not intend to echo the call of the Communist Manifesto. But in the half-century since, Europe’s nations—and Europe’s peoples—have come significantly closer together. This should give us hope: At a time when bigotry and xenophobia are engulfing democracies around the world, the old and bitter hatreds that divided Europe for centuries have largely failed to resurface. And at a time when the most pressing challenges are global in scope, these transnational links will be essential not only to serve Europeans, but—in the case of a looming climate catastrophe—to save the species, as well.

The danger remains, however, that the pathologies that once afflicted the nation-state are now scaling up. If Venetian regionalism could become Italian nationalism, then Italian nationalism could become an equally exclusive Europeanism. Indeed, most nationalists in Europe today do not derive their identities from their countries, but from their continent. The German far-right, for example, campaigned for years under the banner of Pegida, the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident. Orbán is the same. “I am the most Christian, and thus the most European, of Europeans,” he said in a recent interview. “Europe’s DNA is me. I am its guardian.”

A populist surge in this week’s elections will not radically shift power in Europe. Within the architecture of the EU, national governments remain the key decision-makers from their seats at the European Council. But a strong showing for the radical right would fundamentally change the tone of European politics. The forces that once shouted at Europe’s political establishment from its fringes may start to preach confidently from its center. These are the stakes of the election: to determine who has the right to speak for Europe, and for which Europe they will speak.