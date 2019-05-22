Gregor Von Rezzori’s Vast Postwar Masterpiece

At a Paris café on the eve of 1968, a Galician Jew turned American literary agent named Brodny meets an initially unnamed German-language novelist and asks him for “his story,” which the novelist takes to mean “the story of his life,” but told in the Hollywood-style: short enough to be sketched on a napkin, quick enough to be pitched in an elevator. In the film business, the suggestively psychoanalytic term for this type of synopsis is “a treatment,” and the writer is resistant, to say the least. Meanwhile, the agent’s not asking anymore. He’s yelling, “Tell me the story in three sentences!”

The writer is so insulted by this demand for abbreviation, abridgment, encapsulation, truncation, etc., that he ditches the agent, dashes off to his hotel, and, forgetting his writer’s block, dashes off this book or books—in which he calls himself “Aristides Subicz,” though it’s unclear whether that name is his “real” name, or a pseudonym assumed for his scriptwriting hackwork, or a survival-identity assumed during wartime. (Aristides was an Athenian statesman. Subicz was the name of an ancient ruling house of Dalmatia, which spanned present-day Croatia and Bosnia.)

Of course, the more the writer Subicz explains to the agent Brodny why his—Subicz’s—life can’t be condensed for film, the more he ends up recounting that life itself: He narrates his birth in 1919 in Bessarabia, just after it had become annexed to Romania; his Austro-Dalmatian mother, who drags him around the Côte d’Azur as she flits between lovers, whom he calls “uncles” (“Bolivian tin-mine owners, Argentine cattle breeders, Irish beer kings, Dutch petroleum magnates,” and a Romanian nobleman with Ottoman roots—“Uncle” Ferdinand—who might, but might not, be the boy’s father); his mother’s suicide, and his subsequent adoption by his mother’s estranged family in squalid, disembourgeoised interwar Vienna; his schooldays rivalry with chronic masturbator-cum-convinced Nazi Cousin Wolfgang; his affair with a Jewish woman named Stella and his friendship with her husband, John, a British diplomat and spy, who introduces him to haute society just as it’s collapsing.