War With Iran Would Benefit the Emirates, Not the U.S.

The money has bought them interesting friends on both sides of the aisle in Washington, as well as in other capitals around the world. According to FARA registration, David Rothkopf, the former editor of Foreign Policy magazine and a former Clinton administration official, is being paid $50,000 a month by the UAE for media advice—a relationship that was initially not disclosed in his opinion pieces or television appearances discussing Middle East politics. The UAE has given money to the Center for American Progress, the think tank that was started by John Podesta, President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff, and which maintained links to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The DCCC received bundled money from a lobbyist for the UAE in the first quarter of 2019 while House Democrats were unified in voting to pull U.S. military support for the war in Yemen. The UAE and its representatives have also looked to Republican and now Trump administration-tied figures like Elliott Broidy, former deputy finance chair of the RNC, and former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, for influence.

While the killing of former Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the historic rejection by the United States Congress of support for the war in Yemen, has brought fresh scrutiny to Saudi Arabia’s financial influence and lobbying efforts, the UAE has mostly avoided this backlash. Yousef Al Otaiba, the ambassador of the UAE to the United States is still a constant fixture at parties and fundraisers, hosting an Alfalfa Club after-party featuring several U.S. politicians at Cafe Milano.

What the UAE wants is pretty clear. Its autocratic government fears political Islam and democracy. The Emirati government thus backs Haftar over the UN-recognized government in Libya, a democratically elected but struggling transitional government. It wants the Muslim Brotherhood not only outlawed but labeled a terrorist organization. The UAE is currently trying to influence the peaceful revolution in Sudan by providing direct aid to the military, with Sudanese protestors so clued in to the implications that they chanted “We do not want your aid” at a gathering outside a military base. And while there is a sectarian component to Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s conflict with Iran, at this point it has largely been eclipsed by the pursuit of hegemonic influence. Iran is ruled by religious figures who, along with students, Marxists, and activists, rose up and overthrew the Shah, an autocratic ruler. The UAE’s ruling family understandably fears the export of such a revolutionary model across the Middle East.

Gulf influence over U.S. policy was evident in President Obama’s administration, too. According to New York Times’ Cairo bureau chief David Kirkpatrick, President Obama learned ahead of time of the planned coup, organized and paid for by Saudi Arabia and the UAE against Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, but adopted a hands-off approach, while some in his administration gave a green light to the Egyptian military and their backers. The Egyptian coup to install Sisi, widely regarded as part of a popular revolution, encouraged the UAE in its attempts to influence the rest of Arab world, from joining Mohammed Bin Salman’s war in Yemen to supporting and providing public relations in his muscular rise to power in Saudi Arabia.

In classic international relations theory, a client state is a state that is economically, politically, or military subordinate to another more powerful state. Thus, the United Arab Emirates is at least theoretically a client state of the United States. But while United States provides markets, weapons, and military protection to the UAE, the UAE’s interests and goals seem to be driving United States policy in the Middle East. It exposes a tautology at the heart of current foreign policy commitments: We continue to hold onto the UAE as a partner because we regard them as needed to counter Iranian expansion and hegemony over the Middle East; the UAE requires us to act to protect them from Iran. The result is that the U.S. looks the other way when the UAE intervenes in the Middle East and North Africa region, and American administrations frequently make decisions seemingly contrary to stated foreign policy interests of the United States, which formally values the spread of democracy and human rights.