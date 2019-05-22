War With Iran Would Benefit the Emirates, Not the U.S.

In classic international relations theory, a client state is a state that is economically, politically, or military subordinate to another more powerful state. Thus, the United Arab Emirates is at least theoretically a client state of the United States. But while United States provides markets, weapons, and military protection to the UAE, the UAE’s interests and goals seem to be driving United States policy in the Middle East. It exposes a tautology at the heart of current foreign policy commitments: We continue to hold onto the UAE as a partner because we regard them as needed to counter Iranian expansion and hegemony over the Middle East; the UAE requires us to act to protect them from Iran. The result is that the U.S. looks the other way when the UAE intervenes in the Middle East and North Africa region, and American administrations frequently make decisions seemingly contrary to stated foreign policy interests of the United States, which formally values the spread of democracy and human rights.

Now, these ties seem to be pushing the U.S. toward a disastrous war with Iran. On May 5, John Bolton announced that, according to intelligence, Iran was moving to attack U.S. military assets in the Middle East, and the U.S. would dispatch an aircraft carrier and bombers to the region as a precaution. Bolton said he would hold Iran accountable for any attacks on U.S. interests or allies taken by either the Iranian Revolutionary Guard or “proxies.” On May 12, multiple oil tankers were sabotaged in UAE waterways, with the UAE releasing few details. A day later, in a development hard not to read as a deliberate signal, the Pentagon’s war plans in the event of an Iran conflict were leaked to the press. When the Houthis in Yemen attacked Saudi pipelines by drone on May 14, President Trump grew openly bellicose on Twitter. “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran,” he tweeted later that week.

It was a remarkable turn of events, the U.S. both holding the Iranian government accountable for Houthi actions and, implicitly, declaring it a U.S. responsibility to punish the UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s enemies. Despite Iran lacking a nuclear bomb and posing no threat to the United States homeland, U.S. officials are now openly contemplating engaging in what would likely be the most devastating war the region has seen. With stakes this high, at this point we should all be questioning the process by which the United States produces its foreign policy.